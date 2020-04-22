Sometimes, as editors of this website, many times we receive questions and read comments about how it works. How was this website created? Who really wears it? Direct messages and comments reflecting doubts about what goes on behind the scenes. In the sixth edition of our podcast We have decided to make a special episode aimed precisely at our readers.

In it we review all that this project has given of itself for many years, practically a decade. How was Punto de Break born? That question is well answered Sergi Torres, one of the founders of this project, who goes through our microphones to review and give the impression of what he, long ago, created. “Our objective was to launch a website that did not only talk about tennis results, that were not only chronic. We opened debates, in short, we tried to create a certain differentiation in our product.”

Since those early days, Punto de Break has established itself as the leading tennis information website in Spanish. It is a way to close the circle to unite the beginnings of the program in this, our latest idea, a radio program that tries to bring a new and fresh approach to the web. Along the way, however, the tone of Punto de Break has been moderating and the topics on the agenda have changed. We also talk about the most controversial articles, reviewing the issues of rigging and doping that once came to occupy our pages.

We also talk about the present that concerns us. How does this website survive the coronavirus situation? How to keep the audience that decides to disconnect from tennis active? We also review the future prospects, especially debating what will happen once Federer, Nadal and Djokovic decide to hang up the racket.

In addition, for the most “scoundrels”, we destined the end of the podcast to count the most interesting personal anecdotes in the tournaments we have attended as accredited. What have been the best and worst experiences? What can not be said that, however, we detail in this program?

It is a tribute to all the readers who follow us day by day and day by day, so that they know from the voice of the protagonists what the past, present and future of Punto de Break has been. A special podcast where tennis serves as a condiment for counting human stories. All yours We hope you like it!

.