In the absence of tennis on the courts, do not miss a good daily dose of the sport of racket in our ears. We return with the fifth edition of our podcast, this time with a very special protagonist: nothing more and nothing less than Jordi Arrese. The Catalan currently combines his work as Victoria Jiménez coach (the Andorran champion of the Australian Open Junior this year, one of the biggest promises of the women’s circuit) with her functions as a commentator on the network Eurosport.

With more than 10 years of baggage bringing Grand Slam tennis to our homes, behind it is an impressive career. 6 ATP titles Arrese got, but if he is remembered for something, it is for that mythical ending of Olympic Games that escaped him by a span before the Swiss Marc Rosset. The 8-6 in the fifth shattered the gold medal hopes for the Catalan tennis player, who had thoroughly prepared for the Olympic event, taking a curious schedule and playing almost the entire season on clay.

He talks about what happened in that final in detail, in addition to telling us why behind his choice of calendar: “at that time we did not play just off clay, the indoor courts were tremendously fast, not like in the Today, and going to play in those tournaments was suicide. “

But Arrese was also the protagonist of one of the greatest sports exploits in Spanish tennis. The Seville salad bowl, in 2004, with that indelible victory of a small cub named Rafael Nadal before Andy Roddick. How captain of the team (he was part of the coaches G-3), Jordi tells us everything that happened from within: how the decision was made to include Rafa in the singles over Juan Carlos Ferrero (who had better ranking at that time) , the reaction of his uncle, Toni, and that of Rafa himself: “he kept his eyes open …”

Finally and finally, we dedicate the final space of the debate to expand the conversation that we had previously: Who is better, Stan Wawrinka or Juan Martín del Potro? In this case, our collaborators Ayrton Aguirre and Carlos Coll make a detailed analysis of the strokes of each tennis player, beginning to compare them and assessing the tennis category of these two historical players.

In this case, we bring you a somewhat longer program than usual, but the substance and the very detailed experiences of our protagonist are well worth listening to. Nothing better than talking about tennis … even when there is no tennis. All yours and to enjoy!

