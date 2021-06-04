POCO’s most powerful mobile drops to 299 euros on Amazon: Snapdragon 870 and 5G at a bargain price | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

POCO’s flagship this year is now 100 euros off at Amazon, a good opportunity if you are looking for a phone that is powerful and has practically all the latest news.

POCO has put several new mobiles on sale this year, some of them aimed at users who simply want a cheap phone that performs more or less well, while others go for everything in the mid-range, as is the case of the LITTLE F3 5G.

It is today its best mobile, the most powerful of all, and that is that it equips a Snapdragon 870 processor that not only provides power, but is also 5G compatible. Right now this device is a bargain on Amazon, a store that has lowered its price to only 299 euros in the 128GB version.

It’s not bad at all, they are 100 euros discount with respect to its initial priceAnd that we are talking about a recent launch, a mobile that due to its characteristics has a rope for a while and that will not be obsolete in a few years.

This new POCO mobile has almost everything to sweep away, starting with 5G, but also with the enormous power of its Snapdragon 870.

If you have questions about its features, we encourage you to read the analysis of the POCO F3 5G from ComputerHoy.com, in which we review how it works and if it meets expectations.

Spectacular 120Hz display and world-class performance

This POCO mobile does not have to envy high-end devices, and if you review its specification sheet you can see that what it offers is well above what it costs.

To begin with, and as we have seen first-hand, it is an extraordinarily powerful mobile. Can with all Android applications without problems and at lightning speed, even with the most demanding games for this operating system.

In addition, it has 5G, although the deployment of these networks in Spain is being slower than expected. It is undoubtedly one of the cheapest 5G mobiles of the moment. Connectivity is topped off by the presence of WiFi 6.

Not only that but it adds an important premium touch with its screen, AMOLED and 120 Hz, and that is quite noticeable in day to day.

For lack of it, it does not even lack things like the NFC chip for mobile payments or fast charging, with 33W of power.

