POCO’s beast is irresistible with this discount

All the power of one of the best Xiaomi, with a great discount.

Thanks to this AliExpress offer you can take the POCO F3 with a great discount. You just have to apply the MAYES26 coupon so that it falls to the 267 euros, a really tempting price. POCO’s smartphone comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Chinese terminal has a 120 Hz AMOLED panel, one of the Qualcomm’s most powerful chips and others interesting features. We tell you everything you need to know.

Buy the cheapest POCO F3

The Chinese smartphone comes with a nice design and a 6.67-inch 120 Hz AMOLED display. The one in charge of giving it life is one of the most powerful processors of today, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. This POCO F3 also has 3 rear cameras, a battery that you can charge at full speed and up to 5G connectivity. For less than 300 euros it is one of the purchases of the moment.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8706 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.67 ″ Full HD + 120 Hz AMOLED screen 3 rear cameras 4,520 mAh battery with fast charging at 33WUSB-C, NFC and 5G

