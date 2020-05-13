Xiaomi is one of the most important firms in telephony at the moment. His strategy of offering terminals with good characteristics at a very reasonable price allows him to sell many terminals for all budgets and that includes the most demanding. And in this sense we have to talk about one of its brands which is Pocophone, which has presented today the Pocophone F2 Pro.

This is the Pocophone F2 Pro

Almost two years have passed since the presentation of the Pocophone F1, one of the terminals that offered more performance for little money. The truth is that its focus was more aimed at video game lovers, who want a high-performance device without spending a fortune. Its characteristics were adjusted, but this time the Chinese firm has taken great care with the Pocophone F2 Pro.

First of all we have to talk about a p6.67-inch AMOLED screen in FullHD + resolution with HDR10 +. All this protected by a glass Gorilla Glass 5 which also extends to the rear. In this case the display does not show any holes or notch, but the front camera is mechanical and hides on top of the device with its 20 MPX.

And now that we talk about cameras, the Pocophone F2 Pro has four on its back. These are distributed in a 64 MPX main, a 13 MPX wide angle, 2 MPX in portrait mode and 5 MPX for macro.. Among all these features, a digital stabilizer is added together with a recording resolution of 8K at 30 fps or 4K at 60 fps.

And we got inside the Pocophone F2 Pro where all the magic of the device is found. The processor is already a declaration of intent and is the Snapdragon 865, so the terminal enters the phones with 5G. This chip will be supported by 6 or 8 GB of RAM and a configuration of 128 or 256 GB of storage respectively. Among the other details, two interesting things appear and one is its 4,700 mAh battery with 33W fast charge. The other is its liquid cooling system called LiquidCool Technology 2.0 which will favor better heat dissipation.

Price and arrival date

The Pocophone F2 Pro It is already a reality and all those who want to get hold of the terminal can do so now through the initial reservation that the phone leaves at 499 euros (6 + 128 GB) or 599 euros (8 + 256 GB). Afterwards, the prices rise on May 25 a total of 50 euros more.