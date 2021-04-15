POCO X3 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage at a bargain price: € 229.99 with this code | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Take the opportunity to buy one of the best cheap Xiaomi phones at a knockdown price. The POCO X3 Pro is on sale and you can get it for only 229.99 euros thanks to this discount code.

Xiaomi has done it again: with the POCO X3 Pro, the brand has shown that a mobile with good features does not have to be expensive. The terminal brings together some very attractive ingredients and this, together with its adjusted price, has made the device sweeping sales.

If you’ve had your eye on it, now you have a unique opportunity to buy it at an even lower price. The POCO X3 Pro with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, which is the most advanced version available, it can be yours for only 229.99 euros.

It is an offer from Xiaomi itself on its official website. To benefit from this incredible price, go to the product sheet, select 8 GB + 256 GB in the Capacity section and then choose your preferred color. Next, click on the Buy Now button and then on Checkout.

This is the new mid-high-end mobile from POCO, a brand associated with Xiaomi and that once again squeezes the price of one of its devices to the maximum.

Before making the payment, go to the Coupon / Coupon Code / My Points section, click on the Coupon Code tab and write in the text field “CHMFFPOCO” (without quotes). In doing so, vYou will see that the price drops to 229.99 euros.

Thanks to this promotion You save 70 euros compared to the original price of this configuration of the POCO X3 Pro. In Amazon, for example, it is 299.99 euros, so it is a very interesting offer.

And it is that for less than 230 euros you get one of the best cheap Xiaomi phones that you can buy at this time. Equip the Snapdragon 860, a powerful processor that, together with the 8 GB of RAM it has, is capable of running heavy applications or any Android game smoothly.

Its 6.67-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz is another of its strengths. This refresh rate allows everything to play faster and smoother, from animations in menus and applications to action games. In addition, it supports HDR10 to view videos with a higher contrast.

The POCO X3 Pro also stands out for its generous 5,160 mAh battery with fast charging at 33 W. It offers an autonomy of up to 11 hours of game or 18 hours of video playback, and in less than an hour it fully charges.

