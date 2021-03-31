POCO X3 Pro, opinions after first contact. Video and photos

When he speaks LITTLE, the bread goes up. Recently there were news from the brand and among them came the POCO X3 Pro, taking over from the POCO X3 NFC and changing the surname to one that indicates “go to more.” In the first impressions of the POCO X3 Pro We put this new competitor to the test for value for money to see if it lives up to the brand’s reputation especially in this regard.

This mobile, which arrives just 6 months after the X3 NFC, is an evolution of it focused, above all, at the performance level. Being a similar proposal, the new X3 Pro happens to have a more powerful Qualcomm series processor, among other few differences that we will now see.

This design is familiar to us

There is hardly any change between what we saw in the POCO X3 NFC and the POCO X3 Pro: they are like two drops of water. It seems that the brand is satisfied with the aesthetics and construction of the previous model and has decided reproduce it faithfully to bring a phone with the same dimensions, the same weight, the same format of the camera module, and with the same arrangement of ports, connections and buttons.

Of course, the finishes of the back cover vary and we see a change from the reflective of the previous one to a finish that is closer to matte. Although the company highlighted in its presentation that the footprints would not be noticed excessively, we have seen that the rear it is inevitably full of fingerprints when we use the terminal without a cover, at least they are remarkable in the Phantom Black model that we have been testing.

It is a phone that, despite feeling comfortable in the hand, has an appreciable weight and is thick

The two protagonists of this rear sector are still that striking quadruple camera module, centered and aligned in the upper part, and the large logo of the brand tattooed in the lower sector, which this time is marked only by the outline of its letters. . The construction of this POCO X3 Pro, like that of its twin, stands out again for robustness and resistance, being a phone that, despite feeling comfortable in the hand, has an appreciable weight and is thick.

The screen of the POCO X3 Pro also does not come with any notable changes, neither on paper nor on experience. The formula of a 6’67 inch IPS panels, with Full HD + resolution and with an outstanding 120 Hz refresh rate, which we still find a very attractive value, especially if we take into account that we are talking about a phone that, as a base, does not exceed 250 euros.

After our first tests, it seems that the screen offers the same level of quality as the X3 NFC, coming well calibrated from the factory both in color and in contrast. Although if it does not convince us, we can always modify the settings in the configuration panel that MIUI 12 offers us.

The refresh rate is set to 60Hz by default, so we recommend the change to 120 Hz, since the experience improves considerably, in terms of fluency. Of course, to see if this affects autonomy we will have to wait to analyze it in depth.

Moving up a link at the processor level

As we have anticipated, the performance section has improved the specifications that the POCO X3 NFC integrated, in terms of processor and also in RAM and storage. It should be noted that in this case the POCO X3 Pro has taken care of brand new the Snapdragon 860, one of the new Qualcomm processors that is an evolution of the Snapdragon 855+, being a few steps below the Snapdragon 888.

It is a chip from Qualcomm’s highest series, so it assumes an evolutionary leap in the X3 (The POCO X3 NFC had the Snapdragon 732G). But yes, the data to take into account is that the modem that accompanies this new Qualcomm processor is limited to 4G connectivity, so 5G will not reach this new POCO model.

At the level of RAM and storage, this Pro model also improves the previous proposal, arriving with two models of 6 or 8 GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB through micro SD cards. And after having tested this POCO X3 Pro, everything seems to work as we expected and we have not experienced any unpleasant surprises at the moment.

The new Snapdragon 860 has adequate power performance and it supports quite well the demand for resources by MIUI 12. At no time have we noticed a lack of performance when using the phone regularly, nor when we have played demanding video games like ‘Call of Duty Mobile’ ‘Asphalt 9’.

The only thing to highlight is that in this last video game we have perceived some punctual tug but nothing to hinder the experience. We have also noticed a slight increase in the temperature of the phone within a few minutes of playing, but also, it is not anything that goes beyond the normal limits of temperature.

At the battery level, that not inconsiderable figure of 5,160 mAh in it, accompanied by a 33W charger, for fast charging of the phone. Without a doubt, we are talking about one of the most competitive capabilities in the current upper-mid-range, which brings this POCO X3 Pro closer to having rather little competition in this regard on paper.

In our tests, the autonomy seems to have a behavior similar to that experienced in the POCO X3 NFC, and the inclusion of that new Qualcomm processor does not seem to have had any negative impact in relation to battery management. Even so, we will fill in this information in the final analysis when we do more benchmarks, especially by swapping that refresh rate from 60 to 120 Hz.

Talking about Audio, it has a 3.5mm jack input for connecting headphones, and a stereo sound system. On the latter, highlight the generosity of the volume that the device develops, and the good punch it has, allowing you to enjoy any multimedia experience without any problem.

Lower resolution does not have to mean worse quality

The inclusion of the new Snapdragon 860 has also had its effect on the POCO X3 Pro camera section, since this processor supports dual 22-megapixel cameras and 48-megapixel single cameras. For this reason, this new phone of the POCO family has a main sensor and a lower resolution wide-angle sensor if we compare it with the POCO X3 NFC.

Therefore, the module consists of a 48 megapixel main sensor a lens with a slightly larger aperture than its predecessor (f / 1.79), an ultra-wide angle with an 8-megapixel sensor and 119 degrees of field of view, a macro lens with a 2-megapixel sensor and a sensor for depth of 2 megapixels.

After our first tests with this set of cameras, we emphasize that our experience has been generally satisfactory, shooting in automatic mode. By day and in the open we see that the main camera has a more than acceptable performance in terms of sharpness and colorimetry, even in somewhat more complicated scenes.

Photography in automatic mode (12 megapixels).

It is true that there are times when the contours seem somewhat blurred, for example on cloudy days, but it seemed to us that it can be a good candidate at a photographic level in its range, at least in these first photo shoots. Of course, in portrait mode at the moment we have not seen a too competent result, with a very false background that leaves a fairly regular result.

Portrait mode (rear camera)

Yes indeed, not so much in the wide angle part. In this case, it is not distinguished from others with this lens, usually with a worse result than the main one, and in twilight and scenes that require better processing we see that the detail is less, the haze appears and that it is more difficult to define contours, but it is maintains exposure and dynamic range. In fact, in the latter in general he defends very well.

Photo with the wide angle.

The frontal camera it works very well when it comes to the foreground. The white balance may be a point warmer than it should, but in any case they are still realistic and well-resolved snapshots in terms of contrast and exposure, as well as dynamic range. The blurring of portrait mode, yes, it is flat and although it cuts the main subject well, the background is very artificial and even with some aberration.

When the “stay as I am” becomes something positive

The POCO X3 Pro is a phone that arrives with the same ambition as its predecessor: that of continue sweeping within the mid-range of mobile telephony, although in this case we see a processor that, strictly speaking, would be high-end. It is a device that we could ask for improvements especially in two sections, 5G connectivity and a more competitive camera module, but we think that it is not that you need them to compete, because it already has everything that many of us can look for and / or need in a mobile for this price.

We are talking about a phone with a 120 Hz screen, a gigantic 5,160 mAh battery, a competent performance section commanded by a newcomer Snapdragon 860 and a camera, which although it can be improved, offers stable performance within this price range. And all of it for less than 250 euros.

If the POCO X3 NFC was one of the bargains of 2020, this Pro model arrives to revalidate the title and establish itself as one of the favorites as the best phone in relation to quality and price. We will see if in-depth analysis continues to convince us so that it seems to us that it can be repeated that “bargain effect”.