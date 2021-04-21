Poco X3 Pro 256 GB once again has a bargain price: less than 250 euros with free shipping | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The mobile that is possibly one of the best terminals of the year that Xiaomi has launched and Poco once again has an auction price a few weeks after its launch, with a discount of 50 euros directly on Amazon.

The new Poco X3 Pro once again has one of the best prices we’ve seen since its launch a few weeks ago. This mobile that has everything to become one of the great successes of the year, has such high performance with such a low price that the value for money is incredible.

If you want to have the new Poco X3 Pro with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, You no longer have to pay the 299 euros that it normally costs in Spain, in Amazon it has dropped 249 euros with free shipping.

This is the new upper-middle-range mobile from POCO, a brand associated with Xiaomi and that once again squeezes the price of one of its devices to the maximum.

The discount is 50 euros compared to its original price and for now it is the historical minimum price that has been collected on Amazon. It’s the same price as when Poco launched it a few weeks ago.

And right now you can take advantage of a price war between Amazon and AliExpress. The same mobile, with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage costs 249 euros in AliExpress Plaza with free shipping and delivery in 3 days.

Its 6.67-inch IPS screen and 120 Hz refresh, a large 5-160 mAh battery with 33 W fast charge and that also has a 4-camera system with a 48-megapixel main camera, possibly makes have everything you are looking for in a powerful mobile at a good price.

Has the Snapdragon 860 processor, making it perfect as a mobile to play games or to have dozens of applications open at the same time.

It is a perfect smartphone both for those looking for a powerful mobile to use all day, as well as a mobile for games and burning on social networks.

Now you can get this great deal on the Poco X3 Pro only 249 euros on Amazon and AliExpress Plaza, in both stores with free shipping.

