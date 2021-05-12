POCO M3 Pro 5G will arrive on May 19 and these will be its key features | Technology

In a week we will know the one that promises to become the new best seller of POCO. We are talking about the POCO M3 Pro 5G, a terminal that will be released on May 19 with these key features.

At the end of 2020, the POCO M3 arrived in Spain, a mobile ready to put the entry-level range in real trouble. The terminal landed in our country with a starting price of only 129 euros (today you can buy it on Amazon from 119 euros). At this price it is difficult to find a better alternative, since it is the perfect smartphone if you are looking for good battery life and fluid performance for very little money.

Now, the big brother of the cheap mobile that has swept in recent months is on the way. The POCO M3 Pro 5G will be made official next Wednesday, May 19 and the brand has already confirmed what its key characteristics will be, which makes it clear that it will follow in the footsteps of the youngest of the family when it comes to sales.

In an interview on Android Central, Kevin Xiaobo Qiu, Director of POCO Global, and Angus Ng, Director of Product Marketing at POCO Global, have made public the main hallmarks of the new terminal.

Like the youngest of the series, the POCO M3 Pro 5G will have its own design language far removed from its sister brands. And, although POCO continues to share certain resources with Xiaomi and Redmi, it is operating independently and aims to differentiate itself in the appearance of its devices. There will still be “some crossover” between POCO and Redmi, but the goal is to differentiate itself in terms of design and software features.

The brain will be a MediaTek Dimensity processor. The directors have not confirmed which one it is, although rumors indicate that it will be the Dimensity 700. What they have confirmed is its score in AnTuTu, which is 329,072 points compared to 301,635 for the standard M3. In addition, they point out that, although it is not a gaming mobile, it is prepared to move demanding games in medium configurations.

POCO entry-level smartphone with very good specifications, especially in regards to battery and screen.

The POCO M3 Pro 5G It will be the first mobile of the brand in this segment to offer 5G connectivity, bringing the latest mobile connectivity standard on the market at a very reasonable price. Qiu and Ng have also confirmed that it will come with a display with a high refresh rate, more RAM and fast storage, and will be available in three colors.

The launch of the POCO M3 PRo 5G will take place next Wednesday, May 19 at 2:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). Stay tuned because at Computerhoy.com we will tell you in great detail everything that this terminal offers.