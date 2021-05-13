Poco M3 Pro 5G, new design and 5G for all budgets

The Xiaomi subsidiary is working on the Poco M3 Pro 5G, a new smartphone that will directly target the mid-range, and that will come equipped with a totally renewed design, according to the first conceptual renderings that we have had the opportunity to see.

Before entering to see its specifications, we are going to review its most important keys at the design level. As we can see in the cover image, the Poco M3 Pro 5G will come with a classic all-screen finish, and it will completely dispense with any notch to opt, instead, for a circular island located in a central position, where the front camera will be integrated.

In the back we have a rectangular space with a couple of rounded sections, where it is integrated a three-chamber setup. This space is clearly differentiated by a very marked black color, although I must admit that it fits quite well into the general design of the terminal.

Poco has not confirmed the materials that will be used to make this new smartphone, but given that it is a terminal aimed at the economic mid-range, it is most likely that it will use a chassis finished in polycarbonate, that is to say, in plastic, a cheap material, at the same time light and resistant.

Possible specs of the Poco M3 Pro 5G

Kevin Xiaobo Qiu, head of Poco Global, has confirmed that the Poco M3 Pro 5G will use a SoC MediaTek, and that it will be clearly superior to the Poco M3 in many respects, but has not given specific details. Luckily, GSMArena has collected a lot of information, and thanks to this we can share with you an estimate with what will almost certainly be its final specifications.

Before going to see its characteristics, I want to share with you a very important detail, and that is that when the Poco M3 Pro 5G is launched, the Poco X3 will be retired, which means that it will end up being displaced by that model. Having said that, we will now see the keys to Poco’s new smartphone.

Screen: 6.5-inch IPS with 2,400 x 1,080 pixel resolution with 90 Hz refresh rate.

SoC: Dimensity 700 with 5G (eight-core CPU, two 2.2GHz Cortex-A76 and two 2GHz Cortex-A55 six-core CPUs, Mali-G57 MC2.

RAM: 4GB-6GB.

Storage capacity: 64GB-128GB (UFS 2.2 type).

Rear cameras: 48 MP main, 2 MP macro and 2 MP depth sensor.

Frontal camera: 8 MP.

Drums: 5,000 mAh compatible with fast recharge.

Others: fingerprint reader, USB Type-C 2.0 connector, Android 11 with MIUI 12 layer as the operating system, microSD slot.

Measures: 161.8 x 75.3 x 8.9 mm.

Weight: 197 grams.

Not bad at all, right? The Poco M3 Pro 5G has everything to become one of the most interesting and complete budget mid-range smartphones of the moment. If all goes according to plan, your price will be around 170 euros, although it may be that in Spain, after applying taxes, it ends up around 190-200 euros.

It is clear that for a demanding user the Poco M3 Pro 5G may fall a bit short, both in performance and features, but most of the “medium” profiles will be found in this model. a very interesting option, and very capable.