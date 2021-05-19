Poco M3 Pro 5G arrives in Spain to democratize 5G in the mid-range

After previewing its specifications and design, it is finally here the new Poco M3 Pro 5G, the new premium bet of Xiaomi’s mid-range to democratize 5G, with a smartphone with a triple camera system, a Full View screen at 90 hertz, and a powerful 5,000 mAh fast-charging battery.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G has everything to become one of the most interesting and complete budget mid-range smartphones of the moment.

Specifications Poco M3 Pro 5G

Operating system

Android 11 with MIUI 12

Screen

6.5 inch IPS LCD at 90 Hz

Resolution

Full HD +: 1080 x 2400 pixels with 20: 9 ratio

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G

Memory

4 or 6 GB of RAM

Storage

64 or 128 GB (expandable via microSD up to 1 TB)

Front camera

8 MP (f / 2.0)

Rear cameras

48 MP (f / 1.8) PDAF 2 MP (f / 2.4) macro 2 MP (f / 2.4) depth sensor

Drums

5,000 mAh with 18W fast charge

Connectivity

WiFi 6, WiFi Direct, 5G, Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.1, A-GPS, NFC, infrared

Others

Side fingerprint reader, 3.5 mm jack

Dimensions

161.8 x 75.3 x 8.9 mm

Weight

190 grams

Price



From 179 euros

Starting with its design, the Poco M3 Pro 5G comes with a different design, halfway between the Redmi Note 10 5G and Poco M3. At its rear, we find a smooth surface with a glossy finish, on which a rectangular space with rounded corners stands out, where your cameras and flash will be collected with a vertical arrangement inside a second rectangle. A space that will undoubtedly stand out from the yellow, black and blue design, offering a great color difference with a very marked black.

So the screen will completely dispense with any notch to integrate a small perforation in the upper center position for your front camera. And is that the screen will be one of the main attractions of the phone, with an IPS panel that will reach refresh rates of 90 Hz, perfect for playing content and games, offering us a tangible advantage for these seconds.

Without forgetting of course the presence of its MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor, which will add support for newer high-speed wireless networks, as well as internal configuration with options up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

And without forgetting that in fact these cameras will be one of the main attractions of the phone, with a 48 megapixel main sensor, a macro lens, and a depth sensor. Although it does surprise us, and not so much for the better, the use of a lens of only 8 megapixels for its front camera, given the great use it is still given with selfies.

Availability and price

Available for purchase from tomorrow, May 20, the POCO M3 Pro 5G will arrive in two versions, with a 4GB + 64GB base model that will start from a starting price of 179 euros; and a slightly larger model with 6GB + 128GB, which will remain at about still cheap 199 euros.

Although both versions will have a small launch discount for orders placed until May 22 through the official website of POCO, Amazon and AliExpress, with “early birds” prices of 159 and 179 euros respectively.