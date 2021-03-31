POCO F3, Oppo Reno4 Z 5G, Samsung Galaxy A42 5G …

And the OnePlus Nord continues to drop in price one more day.

Searching smartphone deals it is easy to find good prices. But find chollazos or offers like these It is something for the best hunters. Here is a summary of the best mobile phones, such as the one just presented LITTLE F3, the Oppo Reno4 Z 5G recently introduced, or the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G, that they have dropped in price today in stores like Amazon with its Spring offers or AliExpress with its 11th anniversary, and that represent a great opportunity. Smartphones of all ranges (high, medium and entry) that can be had for less than they were yesterday.

Some may have coupons, some may not, but they are certainly great options at cheap prices. They collapse and here we are to offer them to you on a platter. Both to give something as a gift or to renew a smartphone, these They are the ones that have dropped the most its price today.

Discounted mobiles and shipping to Spain

LITTLE F3: the recently introduced POCO F3 is a high-performance smartphone that improves on what is already present in the best-selling POCO X3. This mobile phone mounts a processor Snapdragon 870, along with 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB internal storage, 4,520 mAh battery with fast charge, triple 48 MP rear camera, 5G technology, 6.67 ″ Amoled display FHD + with refresh rate at 120 Hz, and NFC connectivity. Buy on AliExpress: LITTLE F3Oppo Reno4 Z 5G: when Oppo does something well, it is said and nothing happens. This Oppo Reno4 Z 5G comes to fight in the mid-range of Android smartphones in a somewhat more premium category. This Oppo mobile phone mounts a processor Dimensity 800, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB internal storage, 6.57 ″ FHD + IPS screen, technology 5G, NFC connectivity, 4,000 mAh battery with fast charging, quad 48 MP main camera, and jack connection for headphones. Buy on AliExpress: Oppo Reno4 Z 5GOnePlus Nord: OnePlus terminal arrives with a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED panel, with Full HD + resolution. Thanks to its 90 Hz screen you can enjoy a pleasant and fluid experience. In its entrails is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, a powerful chip capable of moving demanding applications and games smoothly. This OnePlus Nord also has 4 rear cameras and a fully charged battery. Buy on AliExpress: OnePlus NordSamsung Galaxy A42 5G: One of the best-selling Samsung mobiles at the beginning of the year has been this one with 5G technology. It is a smartphone that meets everything, with its processor Snapdragon 750, 4GB RAM, 128GB internal memory, quad rear camera 48 MP, screen 6.6 ″ HD + Amoled, 5,000 mAh battery with fast charge, connectivity NFC and 3.5mm Jack. Know more: Samsung Galaxy A42 5GXiaomi Redmi Note 10– Redmi Note 10 series has a new best seller. The model that falls in price is the one that mounts a processor Snapdragon 678, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory, 5,000 mAh battery, 48 MP quad rear camera, screen 6.43 ″ FHD + Super Amoled, FM radio and headphone jack. Buy on AliExpress: Xiaomi Redmi Note 10Xiaomi Redmi 9T: the smallest of the Redmi has a 6.53-inch screen and Full HD + resolution. Under its chassis, the Snapdragon 662, a processor with which to enjoy good performance. The Xiaomi Redmi 9T also incorporates a quad rear camera and a huge 6,000 mAh battery that lasts almost two days without problem. Buy on AliExpress: Xiaomi Redmi 9Trealme 7 5G: arrives with a 6.5-inch IPS panel, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz. Thanks to this high of refreshment his panel moves very smoothly, is pleasant and will respond immediately to each of the touches. Your brain is one of MediaTek’s processors, the Dimensity 800U. You will be able to move demanding applications without problem. It also has 4 rear cameras. Know more: realme 7 5G

All these mobiles are great options, either because you want to change your smartphone to start show some lag or because you want to completely renew a machine a lot more advanced in specifications.

The stock is always limited in this type of daily discounts. Some of them tomorrow they could continue with a sale important or have risen in price suddenly. All of them are great opportunities.

