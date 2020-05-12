Despite taking a year and a half to show signs of life after the Pocophone F1, the third brand of Xiaomi is still alive. It was last February when he presented a new Poco X2, and now he rises again to the technical high-end with the Little F2 Pro.

This terminal recovers the great characteristics that made its great initial proposal stand out. This means in 2020 the best Qualcomm processor and 5G on board, which brings its price close to double what we saw two years ago. Something that already happened to the Xiaomi main line with the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro.

If the Poco X2 is the rehash of the Redmi K30 4G, the Little F2 Pro picks up the baton of the Redmi K30 Pro. A variant with good powers, but that goes beyond the gross performance in its improvements over the standard K30.

Little F2 Pro, the technical high-end is renewed two years later

Compared to the original Pocophone F1, the Poco F2 Pro grows extensively on its screen, which it now reaches 6.7 inches diagonally, finally mounting on the OLED. Interestingly, it doesn’t retain its younger brother’s 120Hz refresh rate, and it stays at FullHD + resolution. Its brightness will reach 800 nits, with a peak capable of providing 1,200 nits.

Little bit

In its design, the F2 Pro keeps the screen flat, but avoids both notch and on-screen punching for its front camera. Instead we find a retractable camera mechanism, in the style of the Mi 9T and Mi 9T Pro, so well preserved, from 2019.

Advancing the hardware, the Poco F2 Pro features the Snapdragon 865, Qualcomm’s most advanced processor, which forces 5G connectivity on a chip aside. This is the most powerful cause after the price increase of this generation, although not the only one. That 5G will be complete, NSA –Non Standalone– and SA –Standalone–, although it is only used in the Sub-6 bands, leaving out the fastest mmWave. In fairness, it is also the furthest 5G frequency portion of your facility outside of the United States.

They are accompanied by a second generation liquid cooling, as well as various memory versions, 6 or 8 GB, which will be LPDDR4X or the newest LPDDR5 depending on option. Similarly, in the most ambitious memory options we will find the UFS 3.1 standard, which will be a more than solvent UFS 3.0 in the most basic version.

Beyond the basics

Xiaomi releases a slight resistance to water, also for Poco

A couple of interesting details regarding Xiaomi and one of its cheapest lines. In the Poco F2 Pro we see a slight resistance to water and dust, with the IP53 certification, which we hardly see in the rest of its catalog. This will allow you to keep it safe in humid environments or under occasional oversight. The other is the presence of the latest local wireless connectivity standard, Wi-Fi 6.

Finally, we find a large battery according to size, with 4,700 mAh. Along with a fast charge of 30 W, Poco puts almost everything you need to endure the whole day in a comfortable way. Except for the wireless charge, of course, which it lacks.

Little bit

Along with the renewed liquid cooling system, Poco includes an interesting redesign, also in its haptic system. The built-in vibration motor now moves in the direction perpendicular to the screen. Thus, the brand promises that it will be more realistic in some effects such as when pressing the keyboard or in games.

Four cameras, which can be two

Little bit

In its rear we see up to four cameras, in a star-shaped arrangement, unlike the Poco X2 that aligns them in its circular module. This comes with the Sony IMX 686 sensor from 64 MP and large size –1 / 1.7 inches. Its aperture is f / 1.7, and it has both electronic and optical stabilization.

In the rest of the sensors of the Poco F2 Pro we find a 13MP ultra wide angle, but no telephoto. Therefore, to equip this camera we will have to look at the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, like the one launched in China along with the predecessor of this terminal.

Therefore, the most practical sensors on the back are over. The other two are a 2 MP depth sensor and a 5 MP macro camera, which Poco calls “telemacro.” Two sensors that perhaps we could do without in this type of already advanced ranges, and with results that are probably not up to the standards of other devices.

Data sheet and comparison: Poco F2 Pro vs Poco X2 and Pocophone F1

Little bit

We can face the original Pocophone F1 with the new Poco F2 Pro and the recent Poco X2. In table form, we quickly see what has changed in this new terminal:

Pocophone F1

Little X2

Little F2 Pro

screen

6.2 “18.7: 9, IPS, FullHD + (1080p), 60Hz

6.7 “, LCD, FullHD + (1080p), 120Hz

6.7 “, OLED, FullHD + (1080p), 60 Hz

Size

75 x 156 mm

77 x 165 mm

75 x 163 mm

Thickness

8.8 mm

8.8 mm

8.9 mm

Weight

182 grams

208 grams

218 grams

SoC

Snapdragon 845, 10nm

Snapdragon 730G, 8nm

Snapdragon 865, 7nm

RAM

6, 8 GB

6, 8 GB

6.8GB LPDDR4X or LPDDR5

Memory

64, 128, 256 GB and microSD

64, 128, 256 GB and microSD

128, 256 GB UFS 3.0 or 3.1, micro SD

Main camera

12 MP f / 1.9 and prof. 5 MP

64 MP f / 1.9, wide 8 MP f / 2.2, depth 2 MP and 2 MP f / 2.4 macro

64 MP f / 1.7, wide 13 MP, prof. 2 MP and 5 MP macro

Frontal camera

20 MP f / 2.0, in notch

20 MP and prof. 2 MP

20 MP f / 3.4, retractable

Drums

4,000 mAh, fast charge 18W

4,500 mAh, 27W fast charge

4,700 mAh, 30W fast charge

Resist. the water

–

–

IP53

Biomet.

Rear fingerprint sensor

Side fingerprint sensor

Fingerprint sensor under display, optical

Connect

4G, Wi-Fi 5, BT 5.0, NFC, FM Radio, USB C, jack, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou

4G, Wi-Fi 5, BT 5.0, NFC, FM Radio, IR Emitter, USB C, Jack, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou

5G (Snapdragon X55, SA + NSA, 7.5 Gbps), Wi-Fi 6, BT 5.1, NFC, IR emitter, USB C, jack, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou

System

Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 10

Android 10

Launch.

August 2018

To be confirmed

May 12, 2020

Official price

329, 399 euros

To be confirmed

549, 649 euros

Poco F2 Pro: launch, availability and price

Little bit

The Poco F2 Pro has finally been presented at an international event, and its official price in Europe for each version it will be the following:

6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 128 GB of UFS 3.0 internal memory: 549 euros.

8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 256 GB of internal UFS 3.1 memory: 649 euros.

At first, the Poco F2 Pro will be available starting today, globally, on Gearbest and AliExpress. Other chains will be added, among which is Amazon or Poco’s own official store. The initial price for your reservation until May 14 will be, in both versions, 50 euros less than the official one.

👇 More in Explica.co