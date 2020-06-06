We start the month of June with strength and wanting bargains. For the uninitiated, in our weekly Hunting for Bargains we bring you the best mobile offers of the moment, accessories and Android applications.

As every week, we have offers for all tastes and preferences. From low-end high-end terminals such as the Huawei P30 Pro to new terminals with great value for money that are even cheaper, such as the POCO F2 Pro from Xiaomi with 50 euros discount.

Android phones on sale

Huawei P30 Pro for 540 euros. The Huawei P30 Pro is a high-end mobile phone from last year that stood out for its photographic commitment with 5x zoom and good night photography. With Kirin 980 and 8 GB of RAM, it is still a powerful terminal no matter where you look at it, and it has the advantage that it includes all the pre-installed Google services. On Amazon you will find it for 540 euros.

LITTLE F2 Pro for 449.10 euros. The Xiaomi POCO F2 Pro was presented just a month ago, with premium specifications (Snapdragon 865, 64-megapixel quad camera, AMOLED screen, 4,700 mAh battery with 33W fast charge) and a very tight price. And more that can be adjusted if you buy it on eBay, where you can buy it for 449 euros if you use the PJUNIO10 coupon.

Xiaomi POCO F2 Pro 5G Smartphone 6GB 128GB 6.67 ” 64MP NFC Global Version

Realme X3 SuperZoom for 439 euros. Another very recent terminal and with a great value for money is the Realme X3 SuperZoom, with AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 855+, quad camera behind and perforated dual camera in front. His last name comes precisely from the capabilities of his camera, with 5x optical zoom. On Aliexpress you have it for 439 euros if you use the coupon Dmarcas30.

Honor 20 Pro for 399.90 euros. Even cheaper will be the Honor 20 Pro, with Kirin 980 on board, a 48 + 16 + 8 + 2 MP quad camera, well loaded with RAM and storage (8 GB and 256 GB) and all Google services pre-installed. In the official Honor store you will find it for 399.90 euros with the code ReceivedReduce70.

Xiaomi Mi 9T for 269.99 euros. The Xiaomi Mi 9T with Snapdragon 730, 4,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charge and triple rear camera of 48 + 13 + 8 MP is still a very solvent mid-range terminal and with the added bonus of not having notch or drilling, but a 20 MP camera with a motorized system. You have it for 269.99 euros on eBay if you use the coupon PQ22020.

Samsung Galaxy M31 for 259 euros. The Samsung Galaxy M31 was officially launched just over a month ago as a new mid-range terminal with good value for money, featuring Exynos 9611, 6.4 “AMOLED display, quad camera and a huge 6,000 mAh battery. It hasn’t We had to wait a long time to see its price reduced. At Amazon you have it for 259 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite for 206.10 euros. The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite is an interesting mid-range terminal with Snapdragon 730G, with a 64-megapixel rear camera, a 6.47 “AMOLED screen and a 5,260 mAh battery. With the PJUNIO10 coupon you will get it for 206.10 euros on eBay.

Honor 9x Pro for 199.90 euros. The Honor 9x Pro was launched this year in Spain as a good value for money phone with Kirin 810, 48 + 8 + 2 MP triple camera and 4,000 mAh battery. Its main handicap is that it does not have the Google Services pre-installed, but if that is not a problem for you, you have it for 199.90 euros in its official store, if you use the ReceivedReduce50 coupon.

Huawei P40 Lite for 193 euros. Speaking of terminals without Google services pre-installed, that is also the case for the Huawei P40 Lite. It also includes the Kirin 810 inside, although in this case with a four-lens rear camera (48 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP) and with a 40W fast-charge battery. If you use the DMarcas20 coupon on Aliexpress, you have it for 193 euros.

Moto G8 Power Lite for 159.90 euros. We close our list with a modest mobile that, despite being very recent, already sees its price reduced. It is the Moto G8 Power Lite, with MediaTek Helio P35 processor, triple camera and a fairly generous battery, with 5,000 mAh of capacity. It is reduced to 159.90 euros on Amazon.

Reduced accessories

Xiaomi Mi Band 4. While the rumors of a possible Mi Band 5 continue to sound, the “lifelong” Xiaomi Mi Band 4 continues to be one of the most popular activity bracelets, taking note of your exercise sessions, the quality of your sleep and keeping you on track. Both of the notifications that reach your mobile. You have it for 25.19 euros on eBay, with the coupon PJUNIO10.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Smart Watch Bracelet Sport Tracker EU Version-Black

Huawei Watch GT2 Sport 46mm. With the code DMarcas10, you will find the Huawei Watch GT2 Sport for 146 euros on Aliexpress. It is a smartwatch with a 1.39-inch touch AMOLED screen that stands out for its great autonomy, with a continuous heart monitor and blood oxygen level analysis.

Amazfit Bip. If you are looking for a slightly simpler and cheaper smartwatch, the Amazfit Bip with square dial with color touch screen, heart rate sensor, notifications and registration of sports activities is reduced to 49.99 euros at PcComponentes.

Android apps and games on sale

Stardew valley 8.99 euros 4.99 euros

Periodic Table 2020 PRO – Chemistry 2,19 euros free

Simple Draw Pro – The application for your sketches € 0.69 free

Poweramp Full Version Unlocker 4.99 euros 1.99 euros

YoWindow Time – Unlimited 9.99 euros 5.99 euros

Planet Genesis – 3D solar system 1.49 euros 0.89 euros

Vestigium: Elf’s Footprints 2.19 euros 0.99 euros

Raanaa – Sjamanjenta 1.09 euros free

Pro Clipboard € 1.89 free

Blossom Clicker VIP € 0.89 free

Cookie Animals VIP € 0.89 free

Mission Ammunition 3.09 euros 1.39 euros

More offers?

If you get Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros a year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services like Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial.

Seriously, haven’t you had enough with that? Don’t worry, we have many more offers: you can keep up to date with the main ones we have discovered in the bargaining hunts of Xataka, Xataka Móvil, Xataka Foto, Vida Extra, Espinof and Applesfera, as well as with our colleagues from Compradicción and also in this Flipboard magazine. You can see all the bargains they post on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.

We remind you that if you know or you find any wild offer that appears to you suddenly during your moments of free navigation, you have the space of the comments, as always, so that you broaden these magnificent bargains that the internet gives us weekly. And if you want more, next Friday we will return. Good weekend to everyone!

Note: some of the links published here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by brands or by stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Share

Hunting for Bargains: Poco F2 Pro, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Samsung Galaxy M31, Xiaomi Mi 9T and more with incredible prices