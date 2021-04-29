Pochettino: "We have to believe"

Disappointed. Mauricio Pochettino was not happy with the result, much less the way the goals were conceded. Defensive errors can keep PSG from repeating the Champions League final. “It was two different times, we did well in the first half but it is difficult to eliminate a team like City. We deserved to be ahead but they were better than us and dominated the second half. The two goals were accidents, but they created more than us. It was one half for each team “, said the Argentine coach.

Murphy’s lamented that the defensive errors have come in a Champions League semi-final: “The two goals are very disappointing. It is difficult to accept but that can happen, and it has happened in a semi-final. It is very painful, “said Pochettino, who does not lose faith in the game at the Etihad Stadium next Tuesday. “Now we are a little disappointed, but the important thing will be tomorrow, when we have to regain our morale to face Saturday’s game in first place. Then the second leg, in football you have to believe. They have the advantage ”.

On the other hand, the captain of Paris Saint-Germain also spoke, lamenting the defeat of his team against Manchester City and assured that they conceded “two stupid goals”. “This type of game is decided by details and we have to control these things. On the return we will have to show more personality. If we don’t believe in our options, we’d better not go, ”said the Brazilian central defender. “We have to go with the will to win. We have to improve things that we have done wrong tonight, but we have everything we need to turn this result around, ”he said.