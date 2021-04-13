Pochettino: "We are not the favorites"

The coach of Paris Saint-Germain, Mauricio Pochettino, assured that he does not feel favorite to win the Champions League, after having eliminated Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals and Barcelona in the second round.“I don’t think we are favorites. We have eliminated Barcelona in two games, now Bayern in two games, I think both deservedly. But I don’t think we are favorites. There are rivals left and anyone who is in the semifinals will have the same chance of winning, “he said.

Pochettino assured that his team “made things better” with respect to the first leg in Munich, especially on the defensive level, and he took a step forward in confidence.

“I think that in the two games the best chances have been ours, although it is true that in the first leg they were a little better and they lacked aim “, indicated the Argentine technician.

Pochettino assured that he advances in his idea that PSG “behave like a team both with the ball and without it”.

The technician assured that has no preference over an opponent for the semi-finals, which will come out of the duel between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City.

“We can not choose, we touch whoever touches us, we will try to eliminate it,” he said.