Pochettino seeks the exit from Paris

05/30/2021 at 8:06 PM CEST

Arnau montserrat

Not winning the Champions League has always had consequences in Paris since the arrival of the petrodollars. Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s pulse is not shaking when it comes to adding and removing coaches and this season has not ended as the Sheikh would like. By not winning, PSG has not won the French league. A bigger failure than not winning the ‘orejona’.

But Pochettino has not had the necessary time. He arrived in the middle of the season after the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel. The German coach was dismissed, he went to Chelsea and has just won the Champions League. Life takes many turns. Pochettino’s bench is not in danger but Murphy’s is not quite comfortable at the helm of PSG.

Zidane’s decision

The Frenchman can cause an earthquake on the benches of big European clubs. Neither Madrid nor Tottenham currently have a coach and Pochettino is a candidate in both. In fact, Mauricio would be willing to ask the sheikh for the impossible. Leave the club when you still have a contract. Let them tell Neymar or Mbappé now. He is not comfortable and also does not have a good relationship with the sports director, Leonardo Araújo.

The Argentine coach has been the eternal desire of Real Madrid and he has never hidden that he would like to be the captain of the white ship. Florentino Pérez also likes it and after the signing of Allegri by Juventus he has been left without his favorite option.

Pochettino’s carom can also end elsewhere. In England. His possible return to Tottenham gains strength and is that Daniel Levy, owner of the club, still does not have a coach for next season. Murphy’s spent six seasons with the London team and brought the team to its peak. They were finalists in the Champions League.

Levy stopped him to bring Mourinho but the invention did not work. In fact, Tottenham will only be able to play in the Conference League next season. But to be the option of other benches, he must ask to leave and that PSG leave him. That this is already more than complicated.