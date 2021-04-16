Pochettino on the future: “We don’t think of another plan without Neymar and Mbappé”

In Paris there is the illusion of being able to win your first UEFA champions leagueThey are already in the semifinals and will have Manchester City as the penultimate alcabala towards the Orejona. There is also uncertainty about the future of Neymar Y Mbappe.

“The objective is to keep the best players. The club wants to win the Champions League and the ability of this club is to keep Neymar and Kylian so that they stay for many years, ”Mauricio Pochettino told El Larguero, from Cadena Ser.

Rumors point to the probability that Neymar will go to FC Barcelona and Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid. If this proceeds, the PSG project would undergo major changes. However, the Argentine coach is calm about the odds.

“The priority is that the talented players of Neymar and Mbappé continue. We do not think of another plan without these players, “he added.

On Neymar he had no other words than praise: “In training when you see him, you get the feeling of the talent he has for eliminating players, for dribbling, how he turns. He is a player with a capacity for players who come out of the fairway. It is pure talent ”.

Neymar and football in the favela in the Parque de los Príncipes. pic.twitter.com/kJeSJ7yEpv – Futbolero Attack (@AtaqueFutbolero) April 15, 2021

Pochettino considers that Guardiola is the best of the world

The PSG coach already knows what it’s like to lead a Champions League final with Tottenham. Liverpool took the taste of victory from his mouth in Madrid, but the learning remained for Mauricio.

“I like to face Pep because I consider him the best coach in the world and when you want to improve you have to compete with the best. It is a huge challenge. City have great individualities, “he admitted about his next semi-final rival.

It is clear that the Citizens are going for the Champions League and is ready for the challenge.

“His goal is the Champions League. In England he is doing a great job. No catches my attention. The City has been able to reinvent itself after Pellegrini and build a team in the image and likeness ”.