Placed by the press in Newcastle in case this club is acquired by a Saudi investment fund, Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino said Thursday that he dreams of returning to Tottenham, who fired him in November.

“It was an incredible adventure that ended as no one would have wished it to end,” the coach explained in an interview with BT Sport, recalling the end of his more than five-year stint on the Spurs bench.

“But in the depths of my heart, I am sure that our paths will cross again. Since the day I left the club, my dream has been to return one day and finish the job that we did not manage to finish. We were very close to winning the Premier League and the Champions League. “

Arrived in 2014 from Southampton, Pochettino led the Spurs to the final of the ‘Champions’ last season and in the 2016-2017 academic year they finished second in the championship, seven points behind Chelsea.

“It will be maybe in 5 years, maybe 10, but before I die, I want to train Tottenham,” insisted the 48-year-old coach.

JL

