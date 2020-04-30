A feeling of unfinished business. Mauricio Pochettino’s adventure at Tottenham ended faster than expected after his dismissal in November 2019. This Wednesday, the Argentinian technician opened the door to a return to the bench for the London team.

Pochettino: “Come back one day to finish the job”

Appointed in 2014, the former PSG defender achieved prowess with the Spurs by guiding them to the Champions League final or fighting for the Premier League title. The Argentinian coach nevertheless retains a mixed feeling after his hasty departure.

“At the bottom of my soul and my heart, I am sure that our paths will cross again,” said Mauricio Pochettino during an interview with BT Sport. Since the day I left the club, my dream is to come back one day to finish the work we started. It was an incredible adventure. We were so close to winning a major trophy, like the Premier League or the Champions League. “

Pochettino dreams of a title with Tottenham

Despite a pleasant game to see and several beautiful seasons across the Channel, Tottenham won nothing during the passage of Mauricio Pochettino. A situation that pushes him to want to come back, if only to offer a trophy to Spurs supporters.

“I want to move on, I am so motivated by the future project that awaits me. But of course, deep down, I would like to come back one day, the 48-year-old coach confessed. to be in five years, in ten years. Before I die, I want to know how it feels to win a trophy with Tottenham. “

“From the day that I left the club, my dream is to one day be back and finish the work we didn’t finish …” “Deep inside I would like one day to be back, this club is special.” Spurs fans, stay calm. Mauricio Pochettino wants to return in the future ⚪️ # UCLThrowback pic.twitter.com/khUGv8hqqZ – Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 29, 2020

Appointed to replace the Argentinian, José Mourinho failed to turn the team around. The London club remains eighth in the Premier League pending a possible resumption of the season.

Mauricio Pochettino, it is announced insistently on the side of Newcastle in case of takeover of the Magpies. The opportunity to launch a new cycle.