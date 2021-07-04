Pneumonia, the main comorbidity in children

MEXICO CITY.

LPneumonia was the main comorbidity in girls, boys and adolescents with covid-19, in 64.4% of the total infections, from April 12, 2020 to June 27, 2021.

This was announced by the National System for the Integral Protection of Children and Adolescents (Sipinna) with data from the Ministry of Health.

According to the foregoing, pneumonia would have occurred in 1,700 girls and 1,283 boys. While obesity in 926 girls and 1,167 boys. In third place is asthma, which affected 790 girls and one thousand three boys.

The report also shows that between June 20 and 27, 2021, 514 new positive cases of the SARS-CoV-2 virus were registered in girls, boys and adolescents, to reach 53,754 since the start of the pandemic.

By age group, the increase in cases was 0.7%, that is, 73 cases for minors between zero and five years of age; 1.0% in girls and boys from six to 11 years old, 121 cases; and 1.1%, 320 cases, in adolescents between 12 and 17 years old.

No deaths of children or adolescents were registered in the last week of data updated by Sipinna.

With this, deaths remain at 572 since June 20.

The states that top the list of infections are Mexico City with 14,669, Tabasco with 4,907, Guanajuato with 4,906, the State of Mexico with 4,256 and Nuevo León with 2,672.

The states with the fewest positive cases are: Nayarit with 102; Colima, with 155; Chiapas, with 199; Morelos, with 246; and Campeche, with 276.

