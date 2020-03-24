By Leigh Thomas and Lucia Mutikani

PARIS / WASHINGTON, Mar 24 (.) – Business activity sank in Australia, Japan, Europe and the United States, with a record drop in March, as measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic have affected global activity and crystallized opinions of economists anticipating a deep global recession.

The highly contagious coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease called COVID-19, has led to the closure of entire regions and in some places soldiers patrol the streets to keep consumers and workers in their homes, stopping services and production and breaking supply chains.

“The global health crisis is rapidly transforming into a global recession, as there is a clear tension between preventing infection and ruining the economy,” said Edoardo Campanella, economist at UniCredit Bank in Milan.

“However, wise policy coordination between health and tax authorities should allow for a (fast) V-shaped recovery once containment measures are relaxed,” he added.

Data firm IHS Markit said on Tuesday that its composite output index for the United States, which tracks manufacturing and services sectors, fell to a record low of 40.5 this month after a reading of 49.6 in February.[nL1N2BH0T9]

The drop in last month’s index, which is considered a good measure of the economy’s health, was the largest in the series’ history.

A reading below 50 indicates a contraction in business activity.

The survey highlighted the rapid deterioration in the economy, which had already been highlighted last week by a government report showing the largest increase since 2012 in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits during the week ending March 14. .

Economists predict that claims will accelerate to a record 1.5 million or more when last week’s data is released on Thursday.

The message was equally bleak for the 19 countries that share the euro. The IHS Markit flash composite PMI for the euro zone plunged to a record low of 31.4 in March.

The drop is the biggest since the survey began in mid-1998 and the least of all forecasts in a . poll that pointed to a median of 38.8.

IHS Markit said March figures suggested the euro zone economy is contracting at a quarterly rate of around 2%, and that escalating measures to contain the virus could deepen the recession.

After an initial outbreak in China halted the world’s second-largest economy last month, an increasing number of countries have reported an increase in infections and deaths, leading to “social distancing” policies aimed at contain the spread of COVID-19.

Goldman Sachs forecasts that the world economy will retreat 1.0% this year, with a contraction in China’s gross domestic product at an annualized rate of 42% in the first quarter and 24% in the April-June quarter in the United States. United.[nL8N2BG2G9]

“The coronacrisis has led the world economy into a deep recession,” said Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius. “The response to that crisis represents a physical constraint on economic activity that is unprecedented in post-war history.”

The bleak economic picture of the United States ahead of the November presidential election has prompted President Donald Trump to consider how to reopen companies when a 15-day shutdown ends next week.

Japan’s PMI surveys showed that the service sector contracted at its fastest pace this month and that factory activity suffered its biggest decline in a decade.

The data is consistent with a 4% contraction in 2020, said Capital Economics senior economist Marcel Theliant. The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics is expected to deal a severe blow to the world’s third largest economy.

