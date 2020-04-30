Today, the Project Management Institute (PMI), the world’s leading association for project management professionals, announced the launch of its latest online course, Fundamentals of Disciplined AgileTM. The eight-module, one-to-one online course helps professionals get started with Disciplined AgileTM. Each module allows immersive professionals to immerse themselves in real-life scenarios that illustrate context-oriented options to optimize a team’s Work Mode (WoW). The modules allow professionals to see how teams, in a variety of sectors and situations, use Disciplined AgileTM to make better decisions and achieve better results.

This press release includes multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200430005836/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

“The focus of PMI is to enable people to execute their goals and add more value. As the work ecosystem is evolving with increasing pace and complexity, project professionals are invited to explore and implement different approaches to deliver this value, “said Sunil Prashara, PMI President and CEO. “Agile approaches and Agile Mindset are an important part of the course for project managers and change makers around the world. Choosing the right approach is becoming increasingly important in turning ideas into reality.”

Upon completion of this course, professionals will be able to:

Describe what business agility is and how it is essential to the Disciplined Agile value proposition.

Discuss what is involved in the choice and evolution of your way of working (WoW) and why it is essential for your team.

Find out how Disciplined Agile is a hybrid toolkit that extends and enhances techniques like Scrum and Kanban.

Apply a strategy oriented to continuous improvement (GCI) to evolve your WoW and become more effective over time.

“There is no single approach to applying agile approaches to product projects and initiatives. That is why Disciplined Agile offers guidance on which strategy to use in any situation to increase your chance of success,” said Mark Lines, Vice President of Disciplined Project Management Institute Agile. “No matter where you are starting from a certification perspective, the new Disciplined Agile Fundamentals course will help you understand at a high level how Disciplined Agile can help you build a more solid foundation of business agility.”

PMI acquired Disciplined Agile in August last year to help organizations and people navigate in a holistic and agile way. This includes everything from a certification that tests and validates your understanding and application of agile principles and practices, to learning how to identify and leverage the best approach to meet the needs of the project in question.

With this acquisition, PMI reinforced its commitment to providing complete continuity of products, services, training and certifications to project managers, agile leaders and their teams wherever they are in their careers.

Registration and course information is available here.

About the Project Management Institute (PMI)

The Project Management Institute (PMI) is the world’s leading association for those who consider themselves to be professionals in managing projects, programs or portfolios. Through advocacy, cooperation, education and research worldwide, we work to prepare more than three million professionals worldwide for the Project Economy: the future economy in which work and individuals are organized around projects, products, programs and value flows. With 50 years of experience, we work in almost every country in the world to improve careers, improve organizational success and further mature the project management profession through standards, certifications, communities, resources, tools, academic research, publications, professional development courses and networking opportunities, recognized worldwide. As part of the PMI family, ProjectManagement.com creates global online communities that offer more resources, better tools, larger networks and broader perspectives. Visit www.PMI.org, www.projectmanagement.com, www.facebook.com/PMInstitute and Twitter @PMInstitute

The original language text of this advertisement is the official authorized version. Translations are provided only as a facility and should refer to the text in the original language, which is the only version of the text that has a legal effect.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200430005836/en/

Videos:

Contact:

Mary Ortega, mary.ortega@pmi.org

Source:

BUSINESS WIRE

See too:

What if all Premier League clubs wore Adidas?

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra