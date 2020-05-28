Project Management Institute (PMI), the world’s leading association for the project management profession, has partnered with the Latin American Council of Business Schools (CLADEA) to introduce business school professionals and next generation project managers to the profession of project management. Project management is at the center of change, making it especially important, during great disruption times, to educate future world leaders about the importance of project management.

During the agreement, PMI will cooperate with CLADEA and its 142 member institutions in Latin America to create and share content with a focus on project management research and best practices for teaching project management – all in Spanish and Portuguese. In addition, PMI and CLADEA executives will participate in virtual and live events to help publicize the profession and its importance.

“Whether 5 or 75 years old, everyone completes projects and can benefit from project management skills,” said Ricardo Triana, PMI Director General in Latin America. “The strategic partnership with CLADEA helps us to interact with students from all over Latin America interested in project management while they are graduating. It also offers PMI and CLADEA the opportunity to help educational institutions understand the important role that management of projects will play in the new working ecosystem and learn what resources are needed to teach project management in the Latin American region. ”

As part of the agreement, PMI will extend two benefits to CLADEA member institutions:

A discounted PMI student package that offers students the opportunity to earn CAPM® (Certified Associate in Project Management) certification and strengthen their career with a PMI membership

Exemption from the Letter of Intent fee for institutions interested in applying for accreditation by PMI, Global Accreditation Center for Education Programs in Project Management (GAC)

“The new professionals that Latin America will receive from academic institutions will face important challenges as a result of the impact caused by the world pandemic. This new normality in which they will receive the economy will show them important challenges, both as entrepreneurs and as workers in different sectors. We believe that it will be it is beneficial for students to have project management skills for their lives, which will allow them to move forward with agility and security in the face of new projects that the economy will need to recover “, said Manuel Ortiz de Zevallos, Executive Director of CLADEA. “In partnership with PMI, the leading association in this sector will allow us to promote research and education in project management in our societies, in addition to helping us to strengthen the educational capacity in our member institutions in Latin America.”

About the Project Management Institute (PMI)

Project Management Institute (PMI) is the world’s leading association for those who consider project, program or portfolio management their profession. Through global advocacy, cooperation, education and research, we work to prepare more than three million professionals worldwide for the Project Economy: the future economy in which work and individuals are organized around projects, products, programs and value flows. With 50 years of experience, we work in almost every country in the world to improve careers, improve organizational success and further mature the project management profession through standards, certifications, communities, resources, tools, academic research, publications, professional development courses and networking opportunities, all recognized worldwide. As part of the PMI family, ProjectManagement.com creates global online communities that offer more resources, better tools, larger networks and broader perspectives. Visit us at www.PMI.org, www.projectmanagement.com, www.facebook.com/PMInstitute and on Twitter @PMInstitute

About CLADEA

In activity for over half a century, CLADEA is an international organization that brings together higher education institutions and international organizations committed to teaching and research in administration. Currently, 240 public and private institutions in Latin America, North America, Europe and Oceania are members of CLADEA. For more information about CLADEA, visit: www.cladea.org/en

