The Executive Secretary of the Military Police, Colonel Álvaro Camilo, told the Estadão / Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system) that the corporation should act within the next few hours to try to identify the people who would have infiltrated the group of protesters against President Jair Bolsonaro, triggering the fight that led to the corporation’s action this afternoon Sunday, 31, at Avenida Paulista.

According to Camilo, initial information that he received from the command of the PM indicates that at least two people would have gone in front of Masp, where the demonstrators were concentrated, and would have provoked the participants in the act. The organizer of the Somos Democracia movement, Danilo Bird, 27, said the pair carried neo-Nazi symbols – information not officially confirmed by the PM.

“We will identify everything, including who really provoked it, why it provoked it, whether or not they had (neo-Nazi) flags and hold each one responsible according to their attitude at the demonstration,” said Colonel Camilo. “Those who are identified will be called to account, either for breach of order or because they are attempting against democracy. These people will be held accountable as long as they are identified.”

Colonel Camilo also said that images recorded by the protesters will be analyzed by security cameras on Avenida Paulista and videos of the protests posted on social networks. An inquiry will be opened to ascertain what happened at the demonstration.

