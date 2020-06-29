Pluto TV is a streaming platform that is enjoying great success right now. Since it has a varied catalog of programming, and although it may not have some exclusive or blockbuster movies, without a doubt its greatest attraction is that it is totally free. Now, as every month-end, the company has released a press release, confirming that among its new additions to its fighting channel, will be the programs of Impact Wrestling and AEW.

AEW and Impact Wrestling totally free from plutoTV in Latin America

In the statement it is revealed that as part of the premieres for the month of July, being available on the Fight channel, the wrestling companies AEW and Impact Wreslting are added to the programming from June 26.

The channel will have the following premieres:

Pluto TV Fights (Channel 408): For those looking for fight content, like Combate America, Impact Wrestling, All Elite Wresting, Hard Knocks Fighting, Glory Sports Kickboxing and Enfusion Reality by International Fighting Spirit.

This undoubtedly represents a hard blow for WWE, considering that in order to see so much RAW, SmackDown you need to have cable TV and access to Fox Sports 1 and 2. By NXT being on the USA Network is more difficult to tune in, and also now it is uploaded deferred on WWE Network.

Now we can see if this new strategy works, but this comes to hit the wrestling industry in Mexico hard, considering that no one else has offered weekly television programming like the companies in the USA.

We have to see the impact in the coming days.

