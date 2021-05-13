Pluto TV vs Rakuten TV: which application is best for you | Entertainment

Rakuten TV and Pluto TV are platforms where you can watch a lot of movies and series for free.

Little by little, in the world of streaming, new actors have appeared who want to completely differentiate themselves from proposals such as Netflix, HBO, Prime Video and other giants.

In order to compete against them, they are betting on a completely different model: a good handful of movies and series that you can enjoy completely free of charge supported by advertising.

The two greatest exponents at present are Pluto TV Y Rakuten TV, two very similar services on paper although with great differences if you start to assess them in depth.

Rakuten TV has a larger section dedicated to subscription or content rental, while Pluto TV only goes to live or on-demand content.

On this occasion, you will find the main differences between the free channels of Rakuten TV or Pluto TV so you know which option can offer you more.

How is the proposed free channels of Pluto TV and Rakuten TV different?

The common part first.

Both Rakuten TV and Pluto TV have content on demand for movies and series – not of high quality according to the critics, although they do hide the odd gem – as well as live broadcasts.

In addition, both platforms are supported by advertising, so you will skip ads at certain times of the broadcast.

Now the main difference between the two is that Pluto TV does not require any prior registration, while on Rakuten TV you need to create an account —Without inserting a credit card— to be able to enjoy its contents.

Regarding the available channels, Pluto TV focuses almost all its programming on content in Spanish, while Rakuten TV is committed to international content and very little Spanish offer.

Yes, they offer very interesting channels like Hollywood Reporter or Bloomberg, but it has a great handicap: does not have subtitles, so it can be a powerful barrier for many users.

Anyway, it must be clear that Rakuten TV is starting, so it is logical that over the months they will include new channels in Spanish and add new features such as those subtitles.

On what devices can Pluto TV and Rakuten TV channels be viewed?

In this sense, Pluto TV is configured as the most complete option, as Rakuten TV is starting.

In the case of the first, Pluto TV allows you to view its channels through the browser and also has an application for iOS and Android, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. Of course, at the moment in Spain Smart TVs do not have their own application, although knowing that it is already available in other countries, it is normal to think that it will arrive at some point.

The best thing is that all the Pluto TV live channels are integrated in Amazon’s Fire TVs, so it will not be necessary to enter the app to see them, although you will have to have it installed.

As for Rakuten TV, its free channels only found on Samsung and LG TVs as it is in beta, so we will have to wait until it is on mobile devices or more platforms.

Also highlight that Pluto TV offers hourly programming for each channel so you know what’s coming next and you can be aware of something you want to see, while Rakuten TV cannot know which movie or series is coming next, know what you are watching or be clear at what time a specific program begins or ends.

Finally, Pluto TV has the option to Watch from the beginning if you have caught a half content, while Rakuten TV doesn’t have the option.

What channels do Pluto TV and Rakuten TV have?

Between both platforms you can enjoy 136 channels at the moment and during 2021 the proposal will grow.

In the case of Pluto TV, they have promised to end the year with 100 channels and it already has 60. On the part of Rakuten TV there are 76 and they hope to reach 90 in December.

Pluto TV Channels Rakuten TV Channels 50 – MTV Tunning Channel 0 – Top Movies – Rakuten TV 51 – VH1 Classics Channel 1 – Action Movies – Rakuten TV 52 – Teen Mom Channel 2 – Comedy Movies – Rakuten TV 53 – Wipeout Channel 3 – Drama Movies – Rakuten TV 54 – Investigate Channel 4 – Spotlight – Rakuten TV 55 – Endeavors to the beast Channel 7 – Family – Rakuten TV 58 – Land of Wolves Channel 11 – Hello! Play 100 – Pluto TV Cine Estelar Channel 28 – Filmstream (English) 105 – Pluto TV Cine Acción Channel 29 – Runtime 110 – SCIFI Channel 32 – MyTime Movie Network 115 – Thrillers Channel 37 – Sofy TV 120 – Romantic Cinema Channel 51 – BatteryPop ( English) 125 – Pluto TV Cinema Drama Channel 52 – Cool School (English) 130 – Pluto TV Cinema Comedy Channel 55 – Tankee by Playworks (English) 135 – Latino Cinema Channel 56 – ducktv 200 – Andromeda Channel 57 – ZooMoo (English) 205 – The rules of the game Channel 59 – Brat TV (English) 210 – The murders of Midsomer Channel 61 – Junior Planet 215 – Curro Jiménez Channel 101 – MAVTV Motorsports Network 220 – Mutante X Channel 103 – Hard Knocks Fighting Championship 225 – Series Channel 104 – World Poker Tour (English) 230 – Without boobs, there is no paradise Channel 105 – Fuel TV (English) 235 – Tierra de lobos Channel 107 – FTF For The Fans (English) 300 – MTV Originals Channel 108 – Lax Sports Network (English) 305 – MTV Catfish Channel 110 – ESTV (English) 310 – The Invisible Girl Channel 111 – EDGESpor t (English) 315 – MTV Cribs Channel 112 – Poker Night TV (English) 320 – Made Channel 151 – Baeble Music (English) 325 – Trol Channel 152 – Billboard (English) 330 – Real Life Channel 153 – Qello Concerts by Stingray 335 – MTV Pregnant at 16 Channel 154 – Stingray Karaoke 340 – MTV Dating Channel 155 – Beat Music 350 – Rich Channel 158 – Stingray Hot Country 400 – The Conqueror Channel 159 – Stingray Soulstrom 405 – Real World Channel 160 – Stingray Greatest Hits 410 – Pluto TV Animals Channel 161 – Stingray: Hitlist 500 – Ana y los 7 Channel 162 – Stingray: Classica 505 – Comedy Made in Spain Channel 163 – Clubbing TV 510 – Go weekly Channel 165 – Qwest TV Jazz and Beyond 515 – Failarmy Channel 166 – Qwest TV Classical 520 – The Pet collective Channel 167 – Qwest TV Mix 525 – People are awesome Channel 201 – The Design Network (English) 600 – Forensic Archives Channel 202 – So Yummy (English) 605 – The New Detectives Channel 203 – GoTraveler ( English) 610 – FBI Archives Channel 204 – Hungry (English) 700- Kitchen Channel 205 – Gusto TV (English) 750 – MTV Love Music Channel 206 – Motorvision.tv (English) 755 – Clubbing TV Channel 208 – Powernation (English) 760 – Loupe Channel 209 – The Boat Show (English) 800 – Action Sports Channel 210 – Travelxp (English) 805 – IGN Channel 213 – Demand Africa (English) 900 – SpongeBob Channel 251 – The Pet Collective (English) 902 – Big time rush Channel 252 – People Are Awesome (English) 905 – Animakids Channel 253 – Fail Army (English) 910 – Kids Channel 254 – Dry Bar Comedy (English) 915 – Blue tracks Channel 257 – Chive TV (English) 920 – Go Diego Go Channel 258 – The Hollywood Reporter (English) 925 – Junior Channel 259 – People TV (English) 930 – Pluto TV Teen Stars Channel 260 – VENN (English) 935 – Action Kids Channel 261 – BCC Gaming (English) Channel 262 – PlayWorks (English) Channel 263 – Revry (English) Channel 264 – Destination TV (English) Channel 265 – Fashion TV (English) Channel 266 – Froot TV (English) Channel 269 – Insight TV (English) Channel 273 – Young Hollywood (English) Channel 276 – Comedy Dynamics (English) Channel 301 – Weather Spy (English) Channel 302 – Singray Naturescape Channel 350 – Euronews Channel 352 – Reuters (English) Channel 354 – Holywire (English) Channel 355 – Revry News (English) Channel 357 – Bloomberg Television (English) Channel 358 – Bloomberg Quicktake (English)

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Carlos Ferrer-Bonsoms Cruz