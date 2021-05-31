Pluto TV is going to release five more channels this summer | Entertainment

Pluto TV launches five new channels as of June 7, expanding its entertainment catalog with channels dedicated to the automotive world and anime.

Summer is approaching and with it the holidays, with which many fortunate ones find more time to relax in front of the television and dedicate more time to entertainment. Since Pluto TV They have taken the summer factor into account, since taking advantage of the season they will launch five new specialized channels starting next June 7.

In this way, the 67 free channels and without registration of Pluto TV will be joined Pluto TV Motor, focused on automobile programs with 24 hour reports on classic and next-generation cars, races and all kinds of programs, including 4×4 All Wheel Drive or Car History. If cars are not your thing, that same day Pluto also arrives TV Anime, a channel more dedicated to anime to expand what is already broadcast on the Classic Anime channel. All kinds of Japanese cult series will pass through this channel, starting with Air Gear, Capeta and the iconic Sherlock Holmes, Hayao Hiyazaki’s series about the characters of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

June 14 will also be the kick-off for Runtime, a channel dedicated to movie and series lovers. Different productions of different genres will be broadcast 24 hours a day. Some of the titles that are expected to inaugurate the grid of this film channel are The 3:10 train, with Christian Bale and Russel Crow, and the action blockbuster The Expendables starring Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham.

These three channels will also be joined on June 21 World Poker Tour , a channel focused on international poker tournaments, and also MTV Summer Hits, a thematic channel loaded with video clips with the songs of the summer selected by MTV.

