At 47 years old Plutarco Haza assures Efe that he has begun to live what for him was a dream: to work in international productions. Although he does not leave his country and premieres the “R” series, the Mexican actor is eager to present his first film outside the country.

“‘El Jardin’ is my first film in English and outside of Mexico. I think it can open many doors for me, in fact it was already starting to happen with some productions, but I imagine that with the whole issue of the pandemic it will delay one year, “said the interpreter in a telephone interview.

Haza recalled that Robert De Niro, Al Pacino or Robert Duvall inspired him to become an actor and prompted him to dream of being part of an English-speaking film with interesting characters, an issue that he is currently pursuing.

“Although he is not the protagonist, my character is very interesting, he has a lot of carnita and his great final scene. The actors I admired acted in English with particular themes and were things that one dreamed of doing. Suddenly being able to do it, even if it is in a small movie, but in English, you feel the league changing, “he said.

“El Jardin” is the first film by Latin director Christian Cavazos -although it is in English-, it was recorded in different locations in Mexico and Plutarco plays a gangster, one of the recurring themes at this stage of his career.

However, he demonstrates his versatility on the screen, because earlier this year he had the opportunity to shoot in Los Angeles (USA) the film “Melancolía” by Jorge Xolalpa Jr, a film in which he will give life to a character Different from what he had become accustomed to: a father facing the grief of having lost a daughter due to a shooting at a school in the United States.

“It is a bit about how he and his wife have to recover from all this pain of losing their daughter and it is a strong criticism of these events that have happened in the United States,” he commented on the film in which he shares credits with Alessandra. Rosaldo.

In addition to those two projects abroad, the actor anticipates that he had an offer for a third film, which would be shot in Los Angeles and that now he does not know when it will be resumed in the middle of the industry break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

THE EVIL OF THE EVIL

However, in Mexico the actor does not lose his presence, because in addition to being part of the play “Two plus two”, he is the baddest in the action-comedy series “R”, which is about to be released by Claro Video next May 8 and it has already been broadcast on Paramount TV.

“From the first chapter it is posed that it is who is going to create the problem for the protagonist and how they present it in such a dangerous and mysterious way I loved it,” he said of his character as Eugenio Perales, a jewelry dealer who will seek revenge for the murder. his brother’s.

NEW YORK A post shared by Plutarco Haza (@plutarcohaza) on Sep 17, 2019 at 3:59 PDT

Haza believes that his character will have to fight against that crazy universe that, he says, “seems ‘Alice in Wonderland'” because of his comic scenarios, since he has to maintain the temper and the evil necessary for a villain to become plausible the Serie.

“What happens is that my character is one of the only ones in the series that has to stay as they were in another world or belonged to a very serious action movie because within everything hilarious there is always an element of danger and risk that it has to be there for everything to make sense, “he assured.

