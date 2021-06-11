Plush car, Kim Kardashian debuts cover for her Lamborgini | INSTAGRAM

The gorgeous model Y socialite Kim Kardashian is doing a collaboration with her own clothing brand which is responsible for creating a stuffed toy for her Lamborghini.

That’s right, the beautiful Influencers premiered her Lamborghini plush a very interesting creation that is completely covered in fabric both inside and outside with the exception of the boards.

The creation is quite incredible and amazing, he communicated it through a few Photographs in which we were able to appreciate both the beauty of the model and that of her car.

You may also be interested: Melt everything !, Kim Kardashian in ribbons from the snow

In the first of the photos we can see Kim squatting while holding onto the back of her car, at the same time we can read her brand name on the Skims plates.

For the second photo he reloaded in front of the vehicle showing his flat abdomen and his clothing that is made of the same fabric as the car.

To continue, he posed from inside the stuffed car that far surpasses the P. Luche family car, who is it, they only had a very modest little cart, although it was also covered with the same material.

“OMG isn’t this the cutest and funniest thing ever? A new lambo with all @skims, a cozy fabric! We’ll be out with new Cozy styles soon! Get comfy in 6 colors and sizes XXS-5X el Monday, June 14 at 9AM PST on SKIMS.COM and join the waiting list now for early store access, “was their announcement.

Finally, he showed us the entire interior and exterior of his new creation that also has the plush wheels.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

In truth, the result was quite surprising, it reached social networks to be shared among users who cannot believe what they were seeing and had to share it.

We knew that he was preparing a surprise but we did not imagine that this was a piece of art or at least that way it could be considered by some connoisseurs of this type of work.

Her publication quickly reached more than 3 million reproductions in a very few hours, so we can see the great attention that the young businesswoman has, in addition to the fact that in the video she showed us every detail and really impresses because even the hangings that she carries. in the rearview mirror it’s stuffed toy and it says Skins.