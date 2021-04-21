Plus-up checks begin to arrive as some wonder if there will be a fourth stimulus check



Some 159 million stimulus check payments of $ 1,400 per person were issued in April.

A lot of people are wondering if there will be a fourth stimulus check as the third round of financial aid continues to arrive. In the last month, some 159 million payments of up to $ 1,400 per person have been issued. Paper checks and EIP cards keep coming in the mail. Complementary payments or ‘plus-up’ checks have also begun to arrive for those who did not receive the money they were entitled to. In total, this is the bulk of the $ 422 billion allotted in President Biden’s $ 1.9 billion American Rescue Plan Act.

These aid payments are part of a government effort to soften the economic impact of COVID-19 on households and boost the economy while the recovery continues due to the effects of the pandemic.

The stimulus package also expands unemployment benefits, strengthens the child tax credit among other benefits. The recent round of stimulus checks follows the $ 1,200 payments made by the CARES Act at the start of the pandemic and the $ 600 payments approved in early January.

A fourth stimulus check

Even if unlikely to get a fourth stimulus check, more direct payments to Americans have already been enacted. The American Rescue Plan Act includes an improvement of the tax credit for children and the extension of unemployment benefits.

Under the Child Tax Credit the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will pay $ 3,600 a year for each child up to five years old and $ 3,000 a year for each child between six and 17. The federal agency reported last week that payments will be made automatically from July until December 2021 and the rest will be paid when you file your 2021 tax return.

The benefit will not depend on the tax burden you have, in other words, If your family meets the requirements, you will receive the full amount regardless of how much or little you owe your tax agency.

Payments will begin to gradually decrease from $ 75,000 in annual income and $ 150,000 if you are married and file a joint return with your partner.

The American Rescue Plan Act also extended the weekly federal unemployment insurance bonus of $ 300 through Labor Day. Recipients with household income less than $ 150,000 will not have to pay taxes on the first $ 10,200 in unemployment benefits.

Beneficiaries of the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which covers people who have exhausted their state benefits, and the PUA They will also see their benefits extended until the beginning of September. The PEUC is depleted after 53 weeks and the PUA will expire after 79 weeks. The law also added $ 21.6 billion to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program that is distributed to states and local governments to help households.

The American Employment Plan includes some elements that are not traditionally associated with the Biden Infrastructure Plan. These range from $ 213 billion for affordable housing to $ 100 billion set aside for workforce development. among groups that have been neglected during the pandemic.

The plan also aims to increase the remuneration of caregivers for the elderly and disabled. Each of these efforts would mean more money for those affected. On a larger scale, the plan also has the potential to create a large number of jobs across a wide swath of the economy.

However, the arrival of possible additional money from a fourth stimulus check in your pocket remains hypothetical as the plan has yet to go through Congress.

