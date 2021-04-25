Plus Ultra beat Muleño 3-1 at home

04/25/2021 at 3:05 PM CEST

The Muleño failed to bend the Plus Ultra, who won 3-1 during the match held this Sunday in the Municipal Llano de Brujas. The Plus Ultra He faced the duel with the intention of adding more points to his scoreboard after drawing 0-0 in the last duel played against the Lorca. On the part of the visiting team, the Muleño he was defeated 0-1 in the last game he played against the Totana Olympic. With this defeat the Muleño was placed in eighth position at the end of the match, while the Plus Ultra is ninth.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

The second half began in an unbeatable way for the Murcian team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Carmona at 52 minutes. But later the Muleño team achieved the equalizer putting the 1-1 through a goal of Antonio Piqueras in minute 75. However, the home side put their team ahead thanks to a goal from Fran Diez in the 89th minute. He later scored the Plus Ultra, who distanced himself by means of a goal from eleven meters Garnes on the verge of the end, in the 90, concluding the duel with a final result of 3-1.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Plus Ultra gave entrance to Daniel Manzanares, Bruno, Agnaou, Copeli Y Mashingaidze for Silva, Kevin Garces, July, Felix Y Sotomayor, Meanwhile he Muleño gave entrance to Peak, Ruiz, Junior Y Raul for Juan Alcaraz placeholder image, Dani franco, Alvaro Navarro Y Galindo.

The referee warned with a yellow card to Felix by the Plus Ultra already Galindo, Navarrese, Hernandez, Dani Franco, Junior, Raul Y Alacid by the Muleño team.

With this result, the Plus Ultra is left with 16 points and the Muleño with 17 points.

On the following day of the Second Phase of the Third Division the Plus Ultra will play against him Murcia city away from home, while the Muleño will face in his feud against the Churra.

Data sheetPlus Ultra:Vivancos, Felix (Copeli, min.45), Sotomayor (Mashingaidze, min.78), Kevin Garces (Bruno, min.45), Fran Díez, Silva (Daniel Manzanares, min.36), Garnes, Javi Sanz, Carceles, Carmona and Julio (Agnaou, min.45)Muleño:Patas, Alacid, Nacho, Juan Alcaraz (Pico, min.58), Cadú, Alvaro Navarro (Junior, min.71), Topo, Hernández, Antonio Piqueras, Dani Franco (Ruiz, min.58) and Galindo (Raul, min. .71)Stadium:Municipal Llano de BrujasGoals:Carmona (1-0, min. 52), Antonio Piqueras (1-1, min. 75), Fran Díez (2-1, min. 89) and Garnes (3-1, min. 90)