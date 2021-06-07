Plus Ultra and Ciudad de Murcia split the points in a goalless match (0-0)

06/06/2021 at 11:35 PM CEST

The match held this Saturday at the Municipal Llano de Brujas and who faced the Plus Ultra and to Murcia city it ended with a scoreless draw between the two contenders. The Plus Ultra he approached the match with optimism after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Muleño away from home (2-3) and the other before Lorca in his fiefdom (2-1). On the part of the visiting team, the Murcia city reaped a zero draw against the Totana Olympic, adding a point in the last match held in the competition. After the score, the local team was in eighth position, while the Murcia city he came in second place at the end of the match.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second period and therefore regulation time ended with the score 0-0.

In the match the referee showed three yellow cards to the visiting team. Specifically, he showed a yellow card to Ortiz, Martinez Y Alex.

With this result, the Plus Ultra he gets 23 points and the Murcia city with 38 points.

On the following day the team of Jesus Zapata will face against Huércal-Overa, Meanwhile he Murcia city Enrique Mateo Montoya will face him Churra.

Data sheetPlus Ultra:Vivancos, Copeli, Carceles, Fran Díez, Sotomayor, Kevin Garces, Riberon, Garnes, Daniel Manzanares, Carmona and AgnaouMurcia city:Martínez, Alex Perez, Ortiz, David, José Mariano, Moussa (Corners, min. 74), Gonzalez, Nana, Feliciano, Oscar Perelló and SantiagoStadium:Municipal Llano de BrujasGoals:0-0