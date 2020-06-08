Online investment platform Plus500 Ltd said on Monday that it lost more than half of its quarterly revenue to clients that generated unusually strong trading results, causing its shares to drop more than 10%.

The company, which kept its annual outlook unchanged, said its second-quarter revenue increased to $ 249 million, but that profit from operations reduced that figure to about $ 102.5 million.

Unlike many of its counterparts who act as intermediaries for clients to place bets in the financial markets against other institutions and operators, Plus500 creates markets for its clients. This means that if customers bet more correctly than incorrectly, they can lose money.

Over time, he expects the results of operations to have a neutral effect on his business, Plus500 said, while declining to specify which asset classes or traders were involved in the losses.

However, he noted that most of the losses occurred during the week ending June 5, when stock and oil markets around the world registered a sharp rise.

The company, one of the easily accessible mobile trading platforms that allows customers to place leveraged bets on financial markets, from oil to currencies, added 100,000 new customers in the second quarter.

Since bankers and brokers work from home, the Financial Conduct Authority had warned that remote working may pose new risks in handling sensitive information, so financial companies should check whether their surveillance systems can detect activities suspicious.

Shares of the company listed on the FTSE 250, which have gained more than 25% so far this year, fell to 1,087 pence in the morning trade.