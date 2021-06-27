pluris, overrepresentation, analysis, Citizen Movement

MEXICO CITY.

An analysis of the distortions of representation in the Chamber of Deputies shows that while in 2018 the coalition of Morena, PT and PES obtained 18% more places with respect to the percentage of their vote, the parties of the PAN, PRD and PT front they lost 1.13% and those of the PRI, PVEM and Panal coalition 9.98 percent.

But in a hypothetical scenario without multi-member deputies, the governing legislative coalition would have had an overrepresentation of 24.40%; the front a 4.26% underrepresentation and the PRI one of 17.92%.

According to this analysis, carried out by the Citizen Movement bench in the Chamber of Deputies, with the vote of three weeks ago, and applying the new INE agreement that seeks to avoid artificial majorities, the over-representation will be 7.42% for the PT, 6.87 for Morena, 5.07% for the PAN and 4.89 for the PVEM.

On the contrary, the underrepresentation with respect to the votes obtained will affect the PRI with minus 7.75; a Citizen Movement with minus 4.7, the PES with minus 2.75% and the PRD with minus 1.32%.

If the multi-member were eliminated, the over-representation of Morena would rise, according to this analysis, to 41% and that of the PAN to 23.33%; leaving the PT with 10.77% and the PVEM with 10.33% and the PRI with 10%.

In this analysis, Movimiento Ciudadano argues that “it would be worth thinking about greater proportionality.”

It is affirmed that the Chamber is a deliberative body where the general consensus creates a governing majority, so the consensus and not the electoral formula must create said majority and generate government. So “a reform would have to consider reducing the percentages of over and underrepresentation.”

The Citizen Movement considers that an eventual electoral reform would have to review the elimination of “the baroque processes of control of the campaigns (it is evident that those who designed it were never in a campaign of a party)”.

It is pronounced to clarify the terms and scope of gender equality, so that the parties are in a position to prepare their best candidates.

It seems to us that the studies and proposals of the INE in the matter of gender parity should be carried out minimally at the beginning of the electoral process, that is, 6 months before the electoral day to give the parties time to prepare their candidates and not generate uncertainty in the political system ”, he argues.

They point out that “the more proportionality exists between both principles (Representative Majority and Proportional Representation), the better the will of the public will be reflected, since the purpose of the PR is to compensate for the imbalances of the MR.”

It should be noted that the institutional design put into practice by the INE in this election allows for better balances between votes and representation ”, it is evaluated.

In any case, we must ensure that the system is more proportional, preserving the principle of Proportional Representation, with the majority, as we currently have ”, it is detailed.

The PR must function correctly when the purpose is to correct imbalances and not as an instrument to generate artificial majorities ”.

AMU