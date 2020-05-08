Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have no clear intention of spending $ 137 billion with a plummeting market and a bitcoin likely to experience a downturn. The position expressed by both investors is of the utmost care. Thus, the recent recovery in the US stock market could cause Bitcoin’s recent rise in value to fade. In addition to the negative investment.

This cryptocurrency is classified as a share capital that has broken its direct relationship with the stock markets. However, the latest actions in these markets, carried out in the very short term, have considerably increased the possibilities of a decrease in speculative values, but above all those of high risk.

Bitcoin’s direct relationship in swoop markets

Under certain technicalities, Bitcoin has strong reasons for its value to fall in the dive markets instead of obtaining a higher value. The value of it has experienced a rise that has exceeded even $ 9,000 in a very short period of time. It has taken him about three months to reach that value from $ 3,000. Although there are still doubts regarding the value of Bitcoin.

This positive tone has been experienced to a large extent thanks to the predominance of the volume of organic cash. It has been suggested that the $ 3,000 to $ 7,000 value has been due to retail investors who have dedicated themselves to accumulating Bitcoins.

In the past, the increase in value was managed on the basis of false orders from the market, which created speculative bubbles that in a short time burst with increasing sales.

It is true that higher volumes of exchanges like Coinbase could serve as an optimistic data. You could not maintain a high value in a sustained way and when it has been in such a short time much less. At the same time, Buffett has decided to search for a sustained price in the stock market with the purpose of leading important acquisition agreements.

The current situation of Bitcoin with respect to the market in a tailspin

When referring to the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting. Buffett mentions how the $ 137 billion does not mean a huge investment if the situation worsens in the stock market. The shares of this investor in recognized companies are large. So if things do not advance positively in the markets, such investment could be used in these companies.

Bitcoin is at a point of resistance at its current value on the stock market in the United States. All based on the consequences of the pandemic. So in view of Bitcoin’s cyclical nature, analysts are forecasting an adjustment in its value early before the end of this month.

Although there are also indications that appear that the adjustments could go up as it has happened in recent months, with gains of approximately 40% in the conditions of their value. So not everything for Bitcoin indicates that it is down. Balance sheets mention how in recent halvings, Bitcoin has outperformed its earnings.

Bitcoin value trends after halvings

Bitcoin is a deflationary cryptocurrency due to its supply being 21 million fixed cryptocurrencies, which cannot be altered. In effect, any eventuality that impacts supplies will cause a change in their price.

Halvings tend to lower the rates at which bitcoins enter the market, as they move towards the 21 million limit. In theory, this approach should mean a rise in the price of the cryptocurrency. But this does not guarantee anyone that it will go up, who knows if the value of bitcoin is being dragged down by a plummeting market crash due to the crisis we are going through caused by the coronavirus.

Especially because of the attitude of investors like Buffett. Only that over time the data makes it possible for Bitcoin to stay on the rise path. Other major investors are not impressed with Buffet’s attitude and decisions regarding Bitcoin, however, they have pointed out how Bitcoin has managed to outperform even the price of gold in recent months.

