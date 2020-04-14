The European Union has questioned the validity of the homologation figures for some hybrid cars. It is the case that these vehicles can be very sparing in consumption and emissions if the driver tries to recharge the battery regularly, but that they can consume more if this does not happen.

It is a bit of ‘made the law, made the trap’. We are not referring to Dieselgate or situations like that, but to an absolutely legal fact. Manufacturers take measures so that in the homologation tests the results are satisfactory, although in real situations things are not like that.

The EPA, the US agency that addresses this issue, has brought this out with the Bentley Bentayga, which has recently released its hybrid version.

The Bentayga Hybrid, with 3.0 V6 engine and 95 electric motor was rated with a range of 39 kilometers in electric mode and a consumption of 12.3 liters per 100 kilometers in combined cycle, which are divided into 13.8 liters in the city and 11.2 on the road.

But the Bentayga V8 biturbo, which has 100 more horsepower, gets 13.8 liters per 100 kilometers in combined cycle and no less than 10.2 on the road.

In other words, in the city the Hybrid version is clearly more efficient, but not on the motorway or highway.

Although much has been said about ‘real driving conditions and there are many who are scandalized because cars are remarkably far from laboratory data, the truth is that the actual conditions of use do not exist.

It is not the same if you drive in Madrid and surroundings or Barcelona, ​​or you do it in areas of the so-called ‘Spain emptied’. It is not the same to do a tour at rush hour than to do it in the valley hour or at dawn. It is not the same to face a mountain road at a calm pace than to do it in a sporty way, even if the speed limits are not exceeded. There are even noticeable differences from one driver to another.

Hence, the trial must be a laboratory cycle to be effective. It is not a matter of validating it in traffic conditions, but rather of designing a cycle representative enough and broad so that there are no distortions.

In the case of plug-in hybrids, if half the route can be done in electric mode, it is clear that consumption will be half the other. But if we doubled the route without downloading, consumption would already be only a quarter less. And if we continue like this for the 500 or 600 kilometers of autonomy of a tank on a highway / motorway route, we can find that there is no saving and even the opposite happens, more is spent, because the hybrid weighs more. And if we started the urban test with a discharged battery, I am afraid that consumption would skyrocket.

The advantage of plug-in hybrids is above all in urban consumption. And that’s why BMW has studied a device that, via GPS, makes the PHEV circulate in the city only in electric mode.

But ultimately it highlights one thing: for a plug-in hybrid to be truly efficient, the driver must be aware and concerned about it.

