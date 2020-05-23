Between January and April of this year, 3,366 plug-in hybrid cars (PHEV) were sold in Spain. A figure that supposes an increase of 40.8% with respect to the same period of the previous year, despite the closing of dealerships during the month of April and the respective collapse of the registrations that this supposed.

Plug-in hybrids in Spain represent 1.5% of total sales. The EU average is 3.1%

Although the total number of plug-in hybrids sold continues to rise, they hardly represent the 1.5% share on the total. A figure still scarce and slightly below the proportion of pure electric cars, which reached 1.81% in the same period.

If we compare it with other countries of the European Union, Spain remains very far from those with a higher proportion of plug-in hybrids. So far this year, Sweden is the EU leader with a 19.3% share of PHEV hybrids out of the total number of cars sold. Finland (13.1%), Portugal (4.8%), Denmark (4.1%) and Belgium (4%) follow. The European Union average stood at 3.1%.

98.9% of the plug-in hybrids sold were associated with a gasoline combustion engine, for a total of 3,329 units. There were only 37 registrations of diesel plug-in hybrids, a fact that should not be surprising since in practice only Mercedes offers plug-in hybrids with a diesel engine. The rest of the market models are associated with gasoline engines.

7 of the 10 best-selling plug-in hybrids are an SUV

Serving only plug-in hybrids, the best-selling model in this first quarter was the Peugeot 3008 Hybrid, with 360 units sold. The French SUV is sold with two different mechanics: one with 225 CV and front-wheel drive, and the other with two electric motors, 4-wheel drive and 300 horsepower.

Plug-in hybrid models best sold in Spain during January-April.

SUVs, following the general trend of the market, also clearly dominate among plug-in hybrids: 7 of the 10 best-selling plug-in hybrids have SUV-type bodywork.

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV It is still the most popular plug-in hybrid in Spain if we count the total of the national park, but in the first months of 2020 it has dropped to second place among the best sellers, with 259 units registered. They follow the Kia Niro PHEV (256 units), the Audi A3 40 e-tron (236) and the MINI Cooper S E Countryman All4 (227).

