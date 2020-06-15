The four PSA Group brands have freedom of movement to establish the electrification strategy of your fleet. Using the technology developed by the Group, they will be able to decide whether to launch cars 100% electric or plug-in hybrids, as dictated by your business judgment. It is influenced by the preferences of its customers, the development situation of the recharging infrastructure in each of the markets and the drive of the competition.

Peugeot, DS, Opel and Citroën They focus on launching new electric cars to the market, all of them as variants of their combustion models. As stated by Autocar Anne-Lise Richard, head of the PSA Group’s electrified vehicles Business Unit, the real fight centers on the conquest of the diluted segment C. Where previously the customer could only choose a medium compact for the whole family and for all uses, now they also enter the SUVs of the B segment, the SUVs of the C segment, the traditional compacts and even some larger model of the D segment. In all cases with fully or partially electrified models.

According to Richard, customers in this segment can reply to multiple profiles: “Sometimes it is the only car in the family, sometimes not.” This indeterminacy causes them to require a larger vehicle or serve a smaller one, to use it only daily or to need it for all journeys. The freedom of choice for the Group’s brands is given by the possibility of using two platforms to develop vehicles that are integrated into segment C: e-CMP and EMP2, which give rise to 100% electric cars and plug-in hybrids respectively. “It is a brand decision to choose which is the best,” says Richard.

The board also confirmed that the group’s intention is to evolve 100% electrical technology to a second generation based on the next generation of the EMP2 platform. Whether it becomes a reality will depend on what customers say and how their preferences evolve, before implementing this technological change.

Anne-Lise Richard, Head of the PSA Group’s Electrified Vehicle Business Unit

This year, the offer focuses on urban and compact electric vehicles developed on the platform e-CMP (DS3 Crossback, Peugeot e-208, Opel Corsa-e) and in compact and familiar plug-in hybrids employing the EMP2 (Citroën C5 Aircross, Peugeot 508, Peugeot 3008 Hybrid4, DS7 Crossback E-Tense, Opel Grandland X PHEV).

The upcoming launches provide a clue to the intentions of the PSA Group brands regarding their immediate future to return a compact C-segment vehicle to customers. Peugeot to focus on plug-in hybrid technology offering a Peugeot 308 PHEV within the range. For its part, Citroën has just announced the presentation of the electric Citroën C4 as a variant of the new generation of the French compact. In both cases, this electrification does not mean abandoning the classic gasoline or diesel engines.

Those still deciding their strategy are the other two brands in the group. DS seems to opt for developing premium models of the upper segments, both in SUV and saloon formats. In the case of Opel, a new generation of the Astra, which is already sitting on one or more of the PSA platforms, is not yet forthcoming.