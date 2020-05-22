Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

With a development that was considered canceled in a smaller and smaller squad, System Shock 3, the expected and ambitious sequel to the franchise takes another turn in what is the history of its development.

The communication giant from China, Tencent Games, has once again taken the reins in the market to announce the acquisition and support of this project.

As Kotaku assured, Otherside Entertainment He published through his official Twitter account that the Asian conglomerate will participate in the ownership of the development.

“As a smaller Indie studio, it had been a challenge for us to run the project on our own“Wrote the study.

“We believe that Tencent’s deep capabilities and experience as a leading gaming company will take the franchise to new heights.”

Recall that in early February of this year, a staff of 12 people were laid off from OtherSide Entertainment as one of their biggest turning points in the studio. This group of people was specifically the team that was in charge of System Shock 3 gradually.

We attach the teaser trailer, below:

