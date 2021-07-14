Plot to save the river clam, the most threatened mollusk in Spain

07/14/2021 at 11:09 CEST

The Council of Ministers, at the proposal of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO), has approved an agreement for the protection of auriculate naiad (Margaritifera auricularia. This agreement, signed between the Ministry, the Autonomous Organization of the Ebro Hydrographic Confederation, the Foral Community of Navarra and the Autonomous Community of Aragon, seeks to protect this mollusk, the most threatened in Spain. Your situation is critical.

The auriculate naiad, also known as margaritone, is one of the rarest freshwater mollusks in the Iberian Peninsula. At present it is only present in the Ebro river basin and in four of its autonomous communities –Navarra, La Rioja, Aragón and Catalonia–.

The species has seen its populations decline dramatically since the early 20th century. For this reason, it is included in the category “in danger of extinction” within the Spanish Catalog of Threatened Species and declared “In critical situation & rdquor; by a ministerial order of 2018, by which the works and projects aimed at their recovery are declared of general interest.

The approved agreement articulates the collaboration between the different organizations involved in actions for the conservation of the river clam, which can reach 18 centimeters in length and live for more than 60 years.

Creation of a breeding and recovery center

The most notable measure of the agreement is the creation of a breeding and recovery center for Margaritifera, once ex situ reproduction techniques have been perfected thanks to research carried out over the last decade.

To do this, MITECO will carry out the necessary actions for the construction of the center and will proceed to contract or commission the project drafting and construction of the complex through its own medium.

For its part, the Ebro Hydrographic Confederation undertakes to provide the necessary land and infrastructure to carry out the work.

Spain has been working since 2007 on the protection of the auriculate naiad through the Strategy for its conservation.

This document contains the basic lines of action and measures for the conservation of the species. It also serves as an exponent of the actions that the different Public Administrations are carrying out continuously in favor of the species and, on the other hand, as a reference to elaborate or review the recovery plans of the autonomous communities.

The objective of the Conservation Strategy is to promote the actions necessary to significantly decrease its high probability of extinction, as well as stopping and reversing the current regression process of the species by controlling its threats.

High probability of extinction

Its objective is to promote the actions necessary to significantly reduce its high probability of extinction, as well as to stop and reverse the current regression process of the river clam by controlling its threats.

The factors that have acted or are acting negatively on the species causing its critical situation are the following. Those related to the alteration, destruction or contamination of their habitat stand out:

-The channel alterations through reservoirs, dams, pipelines, gravel and sand extraction, and logging of riverside forests they have caused the disappearance of populations and can prevent their future recovery by deteriorating the habitat of the species.

-The channel disturbances where the species is present and, fundamentally, its dredging and paving.

–The action plans on the channels with the presence of this mollusk that consist of the complete lining of its channelsThis would be the total elimination of the river clam populations and the rest of the existing benthic fauna.

-The lethal ones minor maintenance work that do not take into account the requirements of the species may be responsible for the death of many individuals, either by direct impact on the specimens or, indirectly, through profound alterations in the seabed and in the fluvial dynamics.

-The water withdrawals for agricultural and hydroelectric uses in the Ebro corridor, especially in the Meandros del Ebro, where practically all the river flow is periodically diverted for hydroelectric uses.

-The alterations affecting natural migrations and reproduction of host fish of the glochid of this river clam, essential to complete its life cycle, may be one of the main causes of its extinction.

-The lack of recruitment. Juvenile specimens have not been found in any of the places where its presence is known in the Ebro basin.

No breeding for decades

It seems that Naiad has not reproduced regularly in the wild for several decades, probably due to the lack or scarcity of host fish and the absence of clean and well-oxygenated bottoms.

One of the main reasons why host fish have disappeared or are very scarce in the Ebro river is the construction of dams and other obstacles installed along rivers.

These dams also change the natural flow of water and the dynamics of sediment deposition, directly affecting river clams.

Strategy for the conservation of the river clam: https://www.miteco.gob.es/es/biodiversidad/temas/conservacion-de-especies/pbl_estrategia_margaritifera_auricularia_tcm30-194739.pdf

