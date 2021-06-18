Ploopy is a fully Open Source trackball that can be 3D printed and whose firmware is fully customizable

Mice and trackpads may rule the world, but trackballs are still an attractive option for certain types of users, and now they all have an interesting and totally Open Source option called Ploopy.

This trackball stands out for being totally open: its manufacturing diagrams are public, as is its firmware, which you can also customize to adjust the behavior of the buttons to your liking. And of course, you can create your own fork of Ploopy, if you think you can improve this unique development even more.

Why buy it when you can make it?

It is true that there are several remarkable trackballs on the market such as the Logitech Ergo M575 that this manufacturer launched on the market a few months ago, but it may be that you are intrigued by the possibilities of building one from scratch.

That is what the creators of Ploopy offer, who on the project website on GitHub explain what is necessary to carry out this process, from the tools (see preparing screwdriver and soldering iron) as well as the board (PCB) with the sensor ADNS-5050 which is a fundamental part of the operation and, of course, all the elements that you will have to print on a 3D printer.

All the schematics for printing and assembly are available from the aforementioned project website, and the instructions are precise and clear, but there is one more important element: the firmware.

This vital component for the operation of the Ploopy trackball is another of its outstanding elements: unlike proprietary firmwares from other manufacturers, in Ploopy the firmware code is available and any user can modify it and adjust it to your needs.

If you do not have so much means or so much desire, nothing happens: you can buy the different kits that allow you to save some work or components even if the price goes up. In fact the final assembled Ploopy model costs 100 Canadian dollars, about 68 euros to change.

Even so, we are undoubtedly facing a great idea that once again shows that great things can be done with Open Source hardware and software.

More information | Ploopy