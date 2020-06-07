Independent developer Nape Games has announced its intention to bring the hybrid console to the eShop. PLOID Saga, his compilation of three games that are based on the same futuristic universe where people have fused their DNA chains with machines and other technological equipment, all very visionary about the future that awaits us. The title in question brings together three games, two of lateral advance platforms and one vertical shoot’em up style of space aircraft, and at the moment it does not have an exact launch date, although according to the developer they will be able to specify more in a very short time, but in any case at the latest by the end of this month.

In PLOID Saga, play as the PLOIDS Alpha and Omega, which are the evolution of the human race by merging technology with their DNA. You have 3 adventures in the saga with different play styles:

In V.O.I.D. + Our first platform game, our planet is invaded by a race from another galaxy, destroying everything it touches to gain absolute power. After a time, a group of ploids decide to take action and restore peace. To accomplish this, Alpha and Omega must travel through time to eras of ancient lands, in order to obtain sacred stones that will give them the necessary power to defeat the invaders. Some of the ancient times are feudal Japan, the ice age, the medieval era or among others. What he doesn’t know is that the invaders tried to carry those holy stones before him! … Also, time threatens to collapse, and only you can connect to the PLOIDS to save Earth!

V.O.I.D. + FEATURES:

• 2 characters with different attributes

• 2 different types of game depending on the character you select

• 8 time travel zones with over 50 levels

• Levels based on the Hardcore platform

• HISTORY MODE

• UNLOCKED MODE (All levels unlocked)

• CLASSIC MODE UNLEASHED (All levels unlocked in the classic V.O.I.D.game)

PLOID It occurs a couple of years after the events of VOID + the Ploids have formed the patrol that protects time and space to avoid repeating history with Dr. Elo, also Alpha and Omega Ploids enter a new line in evolution due Because time travel turns them into PLOID X, an ability that allows them to have temporary improvements in their systems to be able to fight. To become Ploid X, they must travel to 7 sacred ruins in search of the sacred disk files that contain the information necessary to take the final step and evolve, you will explore the levels in a unique platform style with different types of games and extras .

See also

PLOID FEATURES:

• 2 characters with different attributes

• 2 different types of game depending on the character you select

• 7 dungeons

• Levels based on the Hardcore platform

• HISTORY MODE

• EX MODE (remixed levels of V.O.I.D. + with more challenge)

• Change graphics from retro to modern style whenever you want with 1 button.

• Change music to 8 bit and HD whenever you want with 1 button.

UCHUSEN 2 Ultimate Ploid Battle You control 3 mobile war suits, designed with high technology to fight against the alien invasion Uchūsen. Your objective is to open between the enemy base and finish the invasion to win the intergalactic war in a shooting style.

Do you have all the reflexes you need to control Kairos and open up at the enemy base?

UCHUSEN 2 FEATURES:

• 3 mobile suits are shipped with different attributes.

• Randomly generated levels.

• Passive improvement system.