Pliskova and Pliskova beat Zhang and Xu and will be in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros

06/04/2021

On 06/05/2021 at 06:15 CEST

Czech players Kristyna Pliskova Y Karolina Pliskova, number 51 of the WTA and number 85 of the WTA respectively won by 6 (6) -7 (8), 6-3 and 6-3 to the Chinese Shuai zhang Y Yi-Fan Xu, number 43 of the WTA and number 12 of the WTA respectively in the round of 32 of Roland-Garros. With this result, we will continue to see the winners of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the round of 16.

During the match, Pliskova and Pliskova, the winners, managed to break their opponents’ serve 4 times, had 57% effectiveness in the first service, committed 7 double faults and managed to win 70% of their service points. As for the defeated couple, they managed to break the serve once, their effectiveness was 70%, they committed 4 double faults and they got 58% of the service points.

In the round of 16, the winners will face off against the Romanian players Monica Niculescu Y Jelena Ostapenko tomorrow Saturday from 11:00 Spanish time.

This championship takes place in Paris between June 2 and 13 on exterior clay. During the competition, a total of 64 couples face each other.