Plextor M10P, a PCIe 4.0 SSD in M.2 formats and card

Plextor M10P is the new series of solid state drives from the Taiwanese manufacturer specialized in optical discs and flash storage. The most advanced SSD in its catalog, it is especially intended for high-end desktop computers.

Plextor M10P uses memories KIOXIA BiCS FLASH 3D (old Toshiba), which is a guarantee of operation in solid storage, together with a Silicon Motion controller that must be the latest generation SM2264 to obtain the maximum performance of the PCIe 4.0 interface where it is connected.

The most advanced connector in PCs joins PlexNitro II technology, which uses an SLC cache mechanism as a buffer (in an unspecified amount) to improve read and write speeds with sequential performance of up to 7,000 / 5,000 Mbytes per second and increase random read / write transfers by 50%.

The manufacturer delivers the unit in two different formats. An M.2 that includes a die-cast heat sink that features a graphene surface treatment for efficient thermal cooling during maximum drive performance. The second format is a card to click on a PCI-Express 4.0 slot and is delivered with an aluminum heatsink.

Both formats feature programmable RGB lighting for different effects and syncs with RGB software from leading motherboard brands, including ASUS Aura Sync, AsRock’s Polychrome Sync, Gigabyte’s RGB Fusion, or MSI’s Mystic Light Sync.

The Plextor M10P series will be marketed in storage capacities of 512 Gbytes, 1 and 2 Tbytes. They will be available from this month with five year warranty.