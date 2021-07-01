Plenary of the Court will resolve amparo against the National Guard

MEXICO CITY

Will be the Plenary of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) who decides on the constitutionality of which elements of the Armed forces be part of the National Guard, because the members of the Second Chamber of this body did not reach a consensus to resolve the matter.

During this Wednesday’s session, the president of the Second Chamber, Minister Yasmín Esquivel Mossa, announced that the resolution of amparo 282/2020, promoted by the organization Mexico United Against Crime (MUCD) it happened to the plenary session.

The five members of this chamber, Esquivel Mossa, and ministers Luis María Aguilar Morales, Javier Laynez, José Fernando Franco González Salas and Alberto Pérez Dayán, did not reach an agreement to define whether to prevent the military and sailors from being part of the National Guard, does or does not affect public safety.

Minister Franco González Salas was responsible for preparing the draft judgment, in which it was decided to deny the complaint to the complainant, on the grounds that in the National Guard Law The conditions are only established for the military as individuals, such as individuals, join the federal corporation.

“None of the devices questioned is directed at legal persons such as the complainant; much less does it establish obligations, sanctions or rights in charge of this type of private entities ”, is established in the resolution.

The protection promoted by MUCD goes against articles 25, 88, 89, 90, 91 and 92 of the National Guard Law, in which the tasks of the corporation in relation to public safety and the limitations for active military members to join its ranks are established.

In his conclusions, Minister Franco González Salas warns that personnel from the armed forces, which make up the National Guard, cannot be separated because it is currently the only federal corporation in charge of public security tasks.

“It is a notorious fact that the National Guard is currently the only institution in charge of public security at the federal level (and local, in cases where there are agreements between said institution and federal or municipal entities), and the effects of the intended protection , would have as an immediate consequence a decrease in the integration and composition of said security entity ”, he indicated.

The SCJN plenary session will be in charge of resolving the matter, after he enlisted twice for resolution in the Second Chamber, whose members agreed that the 11 ministers must participate to reach a conclusion that helps to establish a jurisprudence.

