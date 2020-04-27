The SCJN minister-president indicated that the work of the Constitutional Court ‘does not stop. Protection of life and health is balanced with the administration of justice. ’

The Minister President of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), Arturo Zaldívar Lelo de Larrea, announced the Plenary sessions continued remotely during May.

On his Twitter account @ArturoZaldivarL, he said that the activities of the high court of the nation by videoconference.

“The #SCJN will continue to meet remotely during the month of May. The work of the Constitutional Court does not stop. The protection of life and health is balanced with the administration of justice, in accordance with international recommendations. Together we will get ahead ”, he expressed in his message.

Thus, during May No hearings will be held, nor will procedural deadlines run; however, remote sessions will be held by the Plenary and the High Court Chambers and the guard will be kept to receive constitutional controversies. Also, they will receive electronic promotions, related to the subjects that will be seen in the remote sessions.

The plenary session of the Court decided to resume plenary sessions, remotely, since April 20.

From March 18 to April 19, the SCJN suspended jurisdictional activities to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

