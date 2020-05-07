gloves& nbsp; and face masks& nbsp; in public to protect themselves and reduce the spread of COVID-19. “data-reactid =” 13 “> More and more people wear gloves and masks in public to protect themselves and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Supposedly, these gloves and masks contain instructions for their correct disposal. However, it seems that in the United States there are gloves and masks thrown on the streets and parking lots, abandoned by people who did not bother to find the nearest garbage can.

In Los Angeles, they are scattered in the parking lots of supermarkets like Whole Foods, waiting for some jaded employee to come pick them up.

Please throw disgusting virus gloves in the trash. These are all over the Whole Foods parking lot, discarded for workers to clean up (as if they need more crap to deal with). pic.twitter.com/4oTgF5EnKw – Aaron Mento (@AaronMento) April 3, 2020

Please throw your nasty virus-filled gloves straight into the trash. They are scattered throughout the Whole Foods parking lot for workers to pick them up, as if they need to deal with more trash.

People are also throwing them away at parking lots in Orlando, Florida.

A nasty new trend: There are people leaving their used gloves in the supermarket parking lot.

In Charlottesville, Virginia, local meteorologist David Reese found several pairs of gloves in the parking lot of his local Kroger.

Dude, if you’re going to wear gloves, at least dispose of them properly! I just picked up about 5 or 6 pairs of #gloves and a face mask in the Kroger car park. #Charlottesville

In New England, someone dumped his gloves on a trolley at Costco, leaving him with the task of throwing them away and disinfecting the trolley so it can be used again by an employee.

Don’t be so inconsiderate. Don’t leave your gloves in the Costco parking cart. Don’t put these great workers at risk.

New York City got so bad over the weekend that Ryan McKenzie, a Manhattan-based restaurateur, set about cleaning up.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing, so I went to the store, bought a dustpan, and this is what I have found for the past two hours in three blocks from East Village,” he told HuffPost. “It is abhorrent and should be a wake-up call for people.”

In New York City, Ryan McKenzie picked up and dumped all the gloves and face masks he found on the street over the weekend. (Photo: Ryan McKenzie)

Following the complaints, local authorities are reminding people of the penalties for littering the ground.

After receiving so many reports of gloves and facemasks lying on the streets of Parsippany, New Jersey, the local police department issued a warning on Facebook: "Please collect and dispose of your used gloves and wipes properly. Failure to do so may result in a fine of up to $ 500."

In Yorktown, New York, the current $ 500 fine for littering will double to $ 1,000 for anyone caught red-handed by improperly disposing of gloves and masks.

Obviously, that hefty fine shouldn’t be the reason people pick up their trash. There are many other reasons why leaving gloves on is one of the worst habits you can have during this pandemic.

If used gloves have the virus, you could infect essential workers

The concern that motivated you to wear gloves shouldn’t be limited to you and your family, you should also be concerned that others will get the coronavirus.

The obvious selfishness of throwing a used glove on the ground is the most frustrating thing, said Jagdish Khubchandani, associate president and professor of health sciences at Ball State University.

With such behaviors, where is our dignity? Where’s our respect? Our civic sense? He asked HuffPost. “We tend to judge everyone and cry out for human rights: where are those rights when we throw masks and gloves on the ground that can infect others? We cannot be sure of endangering others. ”

Of course, the danger lies in the fact that used gloves could be infected with the virus. Studies show that the coronavirus can live on surfaces for days.

“If we continue to do this, we could end up infecting essential workers and front-line staff,” said Khubchandani. “Not to mention the overhead this represents for waste management workers and city health departments who are already oversaturated.”

It also constitutes an environmental risk: worn gloves could end up in the ocean

In addition to being a potential biohazard, gloves could end up in storm drains.

Some of the gloves contain non-biodegradable plastics, said Mariajose Algarra, founder of Clean This Beach Up, an environmental organization that fights plastic pollution in Miami Beach, Florida.

“Most people are still unaware of the negative impact garbage has on the environment,” he said. “Just as many smokers do not know that cigarette butts contain plastic, people who throw away gloves may not be aware that nitrile and latex items are not biodegradable.”

To raise awareness of the current problem, Algarra started a campaign with the hashtag, #TheGloveChallenge.

“If you see a glove, take a picture,” he said in his call to action on Instagram.

Since the campaign launched on March 23, Alagarra said they have received more than 700 photos of people from across the United States and other countries, including Italy, Spain, Portugal, France, Canada and Japan. Algarra emphasized that they are not encouraging anyone to pick up these items, unless they are comfortable doing so and have the proper protective gear.

Hello everyone! We hope you are safe and well! A week ago, together with our friends from @ eco.codes, we decided to launch #TheGloveChallenge not only to track down the thrown gloves but also as a way to raise awareness and educate others. #stoplittering

As of today, we have tracked a total of 490 pairs of gloves from photos submitted by amazing people like YOU. Remember that, if you are going to collect them, you must protect yourself using a dustpan or protective gloves. Join the challenge! If you see a glove, take a photo tag us in your stories or posts! And help us spread the word! THIS IS NOT OK!! For many “they are just gloves”, but for wild animals they look like food! #savetheturtles Wear latex gloves only if necessary and dispose of them properly.

Alagarra hopes the campaign will educate people who have never stopped to think about where they could end up with their used masks and gloves or who they could infect.

That said, he acknowledges that getting the message across to others could be an uphill battle.

“I think that some of those who throw trash believe with the right to do it, believe that other people, especially those who are paid, should clean up what they throw away,” said Algarra. “Others throw trash because they are lazy to dispose of it properly. I don’t know how to explain it to them. ”