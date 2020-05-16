The legislative bench of the Liberal Constitutionalist Party (PLC) issued this May 15 a statement in which it detached itself from the insults made since the National Assembly against the Costa Rican deputies who sent a letter to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), where they expressed their concern about the way the Ortega regime is handling the Covid-19 crisis and that it could harm the entire Central American region.

According to the liberal deputy, Maximino Rodríguez, they refused to sign the document since it was “vulgar” and pointed out that in the PLC statement, he reminds the Sandinista deputies that on March 31 they proposed to create a special fund to strengthen the system of health but the proposal was ignored.

This is part of the PLC document

“Instead of talking about measures against the pandemic, they talked to us about harmony and attacked the deputies of Costa Rica. We remind you that we proposed the creation of a $ 45 million fund to strengthen the health system and also a relief for the poorest sectors. Give a fund of about 10 or 15 thousand cordobas to low-income Nicaraguan families so that they could isolate themselves for a time to mitigate the presence of Covid-19, “said the deputy to LA PRENSA.

Also Read: This is what the letter that the Costa Rican deputies sent to PAHO on Nicaragua says

According to Rodríguez, the bills were not even received and were automatically classified as unconstitutional.

“I don’t think they even read the entire document. That he send that reform to make that fund. In the end they themselves are realizing that our proposal is sound, because they tell CABEI that of a loan they have already asked to set aside 11 million for the health system. ”

Finally, the deputy said that Ortega is not concerned about the health of Nicaraguans and that he should resign due to his “manifest incapacity” before the pandemic.