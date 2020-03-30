Plaza Sesamo teaches your children the best way to fight the coronavirus | Instagram

The characters of the popular Plaza Sesamo program, Elmo, Rooster Y Lucas Eats Cookies, become the best ally of parents in this quarantine, as they educate your children on the best way to combat the coronavirus.

Some of the famous characters, Elmo rooster Y Lucas Eats Cookies they give themselves the task of helping with the education of the children keeping them safe giving them the best recommendations to protect them during the pandemic from coronavirus.

You can see with the little ones that the beloved puppets of the popular show Sesame Street They will appear in four animated commercials in which they will remind some of the recommendations to young followers to be more careful.

Plaza Sesamo character instructs “hand washing”. SesameStreet.org/caring

The main advice is to be careful when “washing your hands” or “sneezing”.

Even the most little ones You will find very funny tips with the rhythm of some melodies that they have adapted so that at home they keep the measurements of hygiene.

An example, the song “Bushy Brush”, one of the characteristic songs of Elmo To remember the important habit of brushing teeth, she was updated to “Washy Wash” for hands.

As for the character of Rooster, appears in another of the 30 second guidelines and reminds little ones to “wash their hands” after doing any activity, be it eating, playing, or using the bathroom.

It is worth mentioning that this new content on the SesameStreet.org/caring website are part of the new initiative launched last week by Sesame Workshop Caring for Each Other, in order to help families maintain physical and mental health during the current health crisis.

Said project generally goes from optimistic messages to activities of reading, math and science learning.

These commercials can be enjoyed worldwide in 19 languages through partners like HBO, PBS Kids, YouTube and Ad Council.

According to the report, it will be a support for to parents and families in general.

As families around the world adjust to their new realities, parents and guardians seek help in creating new routines, staying healthy, and fostering learning at home while the little ones are out of school, ”said Dr. Rosemarie Truglio, Vice President. content senior at Sesame Workshop.

They also plan more content regarding these topics available so that parents and guardians have more resources in the creation of routines, in addition to motivating learning through games and anxiety management.

In the same way the episodes of Sesame Street will be broadcast through HBO and PBS stations as well as the live stream of PBS Kids themselves offering free on-demand chapters of “Sesame Street, in addition to including 110 books free digital ofSesame Street”, On the main online reading platforms.

